NEW BETHLEHEM — Exorcising bad memories of Coudersport playoff losses, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs are off to another mission this Saturday afternoon in Brockway.
That’s ending a 24-year football district championship drought when they face the Smethport Hubbers for the District 9 Class 1A title at Brockway’s Varischetti Field at 1 p.m.
Before that, the mountain that was the Falcons had to be dealt with and the Bulldogs passed the test with flying colors with last Saturday’s 28-12 win over the two-time defending champions.
Adversity is too often a cliche when used by football coaches especially. One could not argue with Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold on this one. The Bulldogs prepared for the Falcons without 18 players who were quarantined for the previous 10 days, unable to practice physically with the rest of the team.
One couldn’t tell, really, as the Bulldogs contained the big play — Coudersport ran a whopping 71 plays from scrimmage with three going for 20 or more yards and six others 10 or more — and won the line of scrimmage at least on the defensive side of the ball most of the game. Some 18 running plays went for negative yards for a total of minus-43.
“That’s just a testament to (the kids),” Bulldogs head Blane Gold said. “Coudersport beat us 150-20 in two games last year and then back to our playoff loss in 2018, but we felt confident with two things. I have a senior-lead defense, and when you defend the triple option (Coudersport offense), you have to play assignment football. So as long as they were mentally prepared, we were going to be OK.”
The Bulldogs didn’t let standout quarterback Hayden Keck hurt them. He did throw a touchdown pass, but finished 9-for-22 for 106 yards with two interceptions. He was limited to 10 yards rushing on 14 attempts.
The Bulldogs kept the Falcons out of the end zone until they were up 28-0 early in the third quarter. Sophomore Cam Wagner replaced starter Gunner Mangiantini and threw TD passes in three straight possessions, a 15-yarder to Dalton Bish on fourth-and-13 at the 8:56 mark of the second quarter, a 31-yarder to Marquese Gardlock with 5:44 remaining in the half and then a 54-yarder to Trenten Rupp with 1:23 left before halftime.
Wagner brought a spark to the offense that took the game over in a span of just over seven minutes of game clock in the second.
“The game plan for the week was to go in and have our athletes beat theirs and we obviously did that,” Wagner said. “It’s relieving to have our guys being able to make plays the way they do, especially on the short 2-yard throws and even the deep ones.”
Wagner completed 12 of 16 passes for 146 yards with starter Gunner Mangiantini going 7-for-11 with 67 yards and an interception.
“Going into the year, we talked to some things with Cam that he had to do better and he stepped up and he’s done those things and he’s matured and he’s grown up,” Gold said. “And we have two quarterbacks, one who’s really good at running the option, and he’s good at tucking it and going, and we got another guy who’s really good at slinging it around.”
The Falcons and Bulldogs traded end zone interceptions to start the game, a hint of what was to be an eight-turnover game with four committed by each team. Coudersport came up short on a chance to score at the end of the first half, but Keck’s pass to the end zone as time ran out fell incomplete.
The Bulldogs turned the ball over in the red zone on their second possession of the game when Mangiantini was sacked and fumbled the ball away on a fourth-down play at the Falcons’ 18. But four plays later, Rupp intercepted Keck and after his return to the end zone was called back, the Bulldogs started at the 12 and scored four plays after that on Wagner’s fourth-and-13 pass covering 15 yards to Bish.
“I saw Keck hanging over our point guy on our bunch formation and I knew Dalton didn’t have anyone on him off the snap, so I just went off that and no one was there and Keck was going with our corner and it was a perfect play to run at the time,” Wagner said.
After stopping Coudersport on downs at the Falcons’ 44, the Bulldogs went back to work and Wagner found Gardlock on a third-and-15 play for their 31-yard TD hookup.
“Honestly, I thought it was under-thrown, but it was where he was able to make the play and the only one who could catch it,” Wagner said. “I was proud to be able to get the ball down there and get that touchdown.”
Another stop of the Falcons on downs at the Bulldogs’ 33 set up the final scoring drive of the first half. After a 13-yard completion to Bish, Wagner flipped a short pass to Rupp who went the distance for their 54-yard connection to go up 21-0 with 1:24 left before halftime.
“We were just thinking catch it and go out of bounds,” Wagner said. “That’s what Dalton did on the first play, so we ran the same play on the other side of the field and as soon as Trenten turned up field I was thinking get out of bounds, but he made a great play and Dalton was able to get a great block and Trenten was able to turn it into six points.”
If Coudersport had any chance for a comeback, it ended with a sequence at the end of the first half and beginning of the third. The Falcons drove to Bulldogs’ 8 in the final moments of the half, but Keck’s pass to the end zone fell incomplete as time ran out.
Then on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, the Bulldogs pounced on a bad option pitch by Keck and after a scramble for the loose ball, the Bulldogs’ Joe Mansfield went 22 yards for the score and it was 28-0 13 seconds into the third quarter.
“Defensively, we felt if we pressed them into a situation where Keck was throwing the ball, that was a favorable matchup for us,” Gold said. “And anybody who watches our games, they know Joe is a difference maker. Two games in a row he’s got a scoop and a score for a touchdown, so just all the credit goes to those guys for being mentally prepared.
“I mean, who would’ve thought that 18 guys, out for 10 days … we got together this morning at 8:30 a.m. for practice and that was the first time we were all together. All the credit goes to those guys.”
The Falcons scored on Brandt Kightlinger’s 4-yard run on the last play of the third quarter and Keck’s 21-yard TD pass to Kightlinger with 6:43 left in the game to set the final score.
The Bulldogs went nowhere on the ground as the Falcons limited them to 30 yards on 25 attempts.
Kightlinger ran for 120 yards on 27 carries and caught two passes for 21 yards.