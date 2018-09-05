Both teams coming off wins, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley enter their third game back in the Small School South Division Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0) are at home against new division foe Elk County Catholic (1-1) while Union/A-C Valley (1-1) travels to Curwensville (1-1).
Here’s a closer look at both games:
Elk Co. Catholic (1-1)
at Redbank Valley (2-0)
The Bulldogs and Crusaders square off for just the third time ever after meeting twice in the postseason in 2007 and 2016. ECC beat the Bulldogs in 2016 with the Bulldogs taking the 2007 matchup.
This time around, it’s a key divisional game and another early-season Class 1A playoff gauge for both teams and Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski hopes his team is one game healthier.
While the Bulldogs pulled away for a 31-8 win over Otto-Eldred, the Crusaders lost on the road to Coudersport, 28-6. ECC trailed 8-6 at halftime before giving up three unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
Head coach Tony Gerg’s team, which opened with a convincing 34-14 win over Curwensville, is averaging 245 yards per game offensively — 136 rushing, 109 passing — although a big chunk of the Crusaders’ rushing yards came in a 243-yard performance over the Tide. They were limited to just 29 yards on the ground at Coudersport last week.
Stephen Bobby (39 carries, 217 yards) is the feature running while quarterback Mason McCallister has completed 13 of 35 passes for 217 yards with three touchdowns against five interceptions. Leo Gregory, Jon Wittman and Alex Breindel each have three receptions, with Wittman leading in yardage with 104.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs weigh in at 381 yards per game offensively — 211 rush, 170 pass — although a lot of that running success came in their 335-yard game in the opener at Keystone.
Quarterback Keaton Kahle is off to an efficient start, completing 26 of 36 passes for 339 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His top receivers are Hunter Buzard (9-84), Hunter Martz (9-74) and Ethan Hetrick (4-130).
Hunter Wiles (22-196), Kahle (14-119) and Travis Crawford (23-87) make up most of the Bulldogs’ running game.
Union/ACV (1-1) at
Curwensville (1-1)
The Falcon Knights head to Clearfield County to take on the Golden Tide as both teams try to build off easy wins last week. While Union/ACV was dominating Sheffield, 47-0, Curwensville plastered Cameron County, 58-6, Saturday night in Emporium.
The Golden Tide, who started with a 34-14 loss to Elk County Catholic, had their way with Cameron County and led 44-0 by halftime.
The Tide racked up 316 yards of offense as Cole Bressler scored three touchdowns and Jake McCracken found the end zone twice. Three Tide TDs came on returns, an 82-yard fumble return by Bressler, a 27-yard interception return by Lincoln Guiffre, and a 46-yard punt return by McCracken.
Blake Passarelli (19-157, 1 TD) leads the Tide running game while quarterback Noah Van Gunden (7-for-21, 110 yards, 2 TDs, 3 Ints.) runs the offense. His top receiver is McCraken (4-64, 2 TDs).
The Falcon Knights bounced back from a shutout loss to C-L in the opener with a shutout win at home against Sheffield. Quarterback Luke Bowser, after going 0-for-11 against the Lions, completed 6 of 12 passes for 74 yards against Sheffield. They ran for 294 yards last week, led by Kylar Culbertson’s 77 yards on 10 carries. Caden Rainey ran for three TDs on just four carries for 64 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.