NEW BETHLEHEM — One team is smarting after a lopsided loss last Saturday night while another got a chance to shake off one of their own low points two weeks ago with a rout of its own.
That’s where Redbank Valley (7-1) and Union/A-C Valley (6-2) are going into Friday’s game that features a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Bulldogs are coming off a 56-0 loss at Coudersport while Union/ACV rebounded from a 30-point loss to Keystone two weeks ago with a 52-0 rout of winless Cameron County.
Both teams could win or share this year’s District 9 League Small School-South Division title. (See playoff outlook at end of story).
— A Bulldogs win claims the title outright while a loss would get at least a share of first place with Keystone if it beats Elk County Catholic this week.
— A Falcon Knights win would either claim the title — if ECC beats Keystone — or turn it into a three-way unbreakable tie for the division title if Keystone beats ECC.
Both coaches accept the situation, for sure.
“We don’t expect anybody to have sympathy for us nor do we want anyone’s sympathy,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold. “We lost a football game for the first time this season, but our weekly goal is the same this week as it was the previous seven weeks — go 1-0 this week. It’s a rivalry game being played for the District 9 Small School South championship on senior night. I would seriously question the competitive spirit of our guys if they are not ready to play and I’m confident that we all will be up to the challenge.”
The Falcon Knights are enjoying their best season since the co-operative program started in 2016, but they needed to get a re-boot going last week after a rough outing against Keystone. Still, head coach Brad Dittman is thrilled to be in this position.
“To have the opportunity heading into ninth game to be playing for the division title or a share of it, we couldn’t ask for anything else,” Dittman said. “We’ve progressively gotten better all season long, had a bad quarter vs. Keystone and settled in, but other than that, we’ve played pretty good football.”
In the opening game of the season, the Falcon Knights lost 30-8 at Coudersport. Dittman isn’t comparing scores and making any conclusions based on point margins.
“We know and understand it’ll be a good football game,” he said. “Redbank Valley is 7-1, they may have had a bad game, but they do a ton of things well. It’s the biggest team we’ll have seen all year, so it’s a big challenge for us.”
Gold’s Bulldogs beat Keystone in the season-opener, 29-8. The Panthers dumped the Falcon Knights, 44-14, two weeks ago. But like Dittman, Gold isn’t comparing scores.
“They are the best Union/ACV team that we have seen over the past seven or eight years,” Gold said. “Bowser throws the ball well and Merwin and Rainey are both playmakers with the ball in their hands. They are aggressive on defense and bring pressure pretty regularly. They are going to provide a tough test for us to get back to where we were at through the first seven weeks of the season.”
Redbank Valley looks to move on without the services of its sophomore starting quarterback Gunner Mangiantini, who wound up breaking his left collarbone after getting hit early in the third quarter with the Bulldogs trailing 36-0. His season ended with 754 yards passing and 388 yards rushing with six touchdowns.
“Gunner was unique in that fact that he was loved by everyone on our roster and that is a testament to his character, work ethic, and leadership ability,” Gold said. “Losing Gunner on the field is going to be difficult to overcome but what makes it harder is the fact that he earned the respect of every single player in our locker room and even when he struggled at times, guys never stopped playing for him. Whoever we decide to replace him with is going to have big shoes to fill from that standpoint.”
Gold said that three players who have played the position during their careers will get reps this week — freshman Cam Wagner, who has backed up Mangiantini and run the junior varsity offense with eight passes at the varsity level for 58 yards with a touchdown and interception, senior Chase Bish and junior Kobe Bonanno.
“Our game plan will be based on the strengths of the guy we use,” Gold said.
That could only make things a bit more complicated for the Union/ACV defense.
“We have to be able to expect something different,” Dittman said. “What we’ve seen on film is the same as past years, the spread and read option, but with their injuries, we have to be prepared to handle anything.”
The Bulldogs may rely more on their running game and try to take advantage of the size edge they have on the Falcon Knights. Ray Shreckengost (62-485, 6 TDs), Bonanno (49-387, 8 TDs) and Hudson Martz (48-281, 5 TDs) will likely be a focus. And if the Bulldogs go to the air, it’ll be Ethan Hetrick (18-327, 4 TDs), Sam Hetrick (12-180, 3 TDs) and Javin Brentzel (19-125) getting targets.
Union/ACV’s defense is anchored by Kylar Culbertson (6.8 tackles per game), Eli Penny (6.5) and Gaven Bowser (6.5). Tanner Merwin has a team-high five interceptions.
Dittman is impressed with how well the Bulldogs defense has played most of the season. Last week’s near 50/50 effort yardage-wise offensively may help the Falcon Knights keep things off-balance.
“We definitely know their edge guys get after it,” Dittman said. “They’re a physical football team. We have to execute on both sides of the ball. Their front seven is pretty darned good, and they rotate guys, so we have to be balanced on offense and take what they give us.”
Bowser (75-for-148, 947 yards, 12 TDs, 12 Ints.; 30-152, 6 TDs rushing) nears a 1,000-yard passing season while leading the team in rushing TDs. Culbertson (60-455, 4 TDs) leads the team in yardage while Gaven Bowser (33-181) and Tony Thompson (40-171, 3 TDs) will also get carries.
Bowser’s top receiving targets are Caden Rainey (28-400, 3 TDs) and Merwin (24-371, 6 TDs). Rainey leads the team in all-purpose yards (offensive plus returns) per game at 133.1 and he has 466 return yards in punts and kicks so far.
PLAYOFF OUTLOOK IN CLASS 1A — As reported earlier, it’s a very likely six-team bracket with both the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights, Coudersport, Smethport and Elk County Catholic.
That means only the No. 5 at No. 4 preliminary round will be played the first week of the postseason in two weeks with the other teams advancing to the semifinals.
If the playoffs started today, it would be No. 5 ECC (4-3) at No. 4 Smethport (5-2) with the winner getting ... yes, the Bulldogs since power points in total amount of games played still have them ahead of Coudersport which will only play nine regular-season games.
If both the Bulldogs and Falcons win out, it’ll be a tight race in points for the top seed. The Bulldogs visit winless Punxsutawney next week while Coudersport meets Smethport this week and winless Cameron County next week.
Union/ACV may still land the No. 3 spot even if it loses to the Bulldogs and Ridgway next week considering it’s up 140 points on Smethport, which has one less game played and meets Coudersport this week. If the Falcon Knights beat the Bulldogs, they are likely cemented at the No. 3 spot and would face either Redbank Valley or Coudersport in the semifinals in three weeks.