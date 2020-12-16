More accolades poured in for the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams.
The District 9 Football League recognized four separate all-star teams in an announcement made last week.
The teams were separated into Big School North and South and Small School North and South teams. The Bulldogs and Falcon Knights were part of the Small School South.
And both teams swept the major awards with Bulldogs’ Blane Gold getting the Coach of the Year honor with his junior Joe Mansfield grabbing the Defensive Linemen of the Year award.
The Falcon Knights landed the other three awards — Ethan McFadden Offensive Lineman of the Year, Caden Rainey Offensive MVP and Carter Terwint Defensive MVP.
Both teams dominated the all-star squad with the Bulldogs having seven players earn nine positions with the Falcon Knights taking nine spots with six players.
The D9 Class 1A champion Bulldogs had seniors Dalton Bish and Kobe Bonanno named to two positions apiece, Bish at wide receiver/slot back and cornerback and Bonanno at fullback and defensive line.
Three other Bulldogs were on offense, Aidan Gardner on the line, Marquese Gardlock at receiver and Ray Shreckengost at running back.
Mansfield of course was defensive lineman with Bonanno and Hudson Martz got a spot at linebacker.
For the Falcon Knights, the junior Rainey earned a rare triple crown with three spots at receiver, return specialist and cornerback.
It certainly was merited. Rainey caught 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns while in returns he took back to punt returns for scores, averaging 19.2 yards per return on 10 attempts.
Defensively, Rainey intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown while also averaging 4.1 tackles per game with one sack.
Other Falcon Knights on offense were quarterback Tanner Merwin and McFadden on the line.
Terwint, a junior linebacker, led the Falcon Knights with 8.9 stops per game. Eli Penny was right behind him at 6.7 per game and helped make up half of the linebacker all-star foursome with Terwint.
Sophomore Mike Card was the third Falcon Knight on defense on the line.
The Small School North had Smethport’s Adam Jack the Coach of the Year with his own players Noah Lent (Offensive MVP) and Adenn Stevens (Offensive Lineman of the Year) winning two awards. Coudersport’s Cale Ayers (Defensive MVP) and Hayden Keck (Defensive MVP) were the others.
In the Big School South, Brookville’s Jack Krug was Offensive MVP while his teammate Elliot Park earned Defensive Lineman of the Year. Punxsutawney’s Brandon Ishman was Offensive Lineman of the Year and Karns City’s Nathan Waltman was Defensive MVP. Karns City’s Joe Sherwin was named Coach of the Year.
In the Big School North, St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek was Coach of the Year. Three of his players earned major awards — Garrett Bauer (Offensive Lineman of the Year), Christian Coudriet (Offensive MVP) and Sean Lathrop (Defensive MVP).
The complete Small School South team, consisting of players from Redbank Valley and Union/ACV along with Keystone, Brockway and Curwensville, is listed below:
Offensive MVP: Caden Rainey, Union/ACV
Defensive MVP: Carter Terwint, Union/ACV
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Ethan McFadden, Union/ACV
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley.
Coach of Year: Blane Gold, Redbank Valley
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tanner Merwin, Union/ACV
Running back/slot back: Nick Weaver, Keysone; Ray Shreckengost, Redbank Valley; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley.
Fullback: Caleb Nellis, Keystone; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley.
Wide receiver/slot back: Caden Rainey, Union/ACV; Ty Terry, Curwensville; Marquese Gardlock, Redbank Valley.
Tight end: Keenan Heeter, Keystone.
Offense Interior Line: Curtis Caldwell, Curwensville; Landon Hurrelbrink, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/ACV; Aidan Gardner, Redbank Valley; Haden Peters, Keystone.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Return Specialist: Caden Rainey, Union/ACV.
Punter: Nick Weaver, Keystone.
Place-kicker: Jake Mullins, Curwensville.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line: Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley; Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley; Nick Weaver, Keystone; Ethan McFadden, Union/ACV; Scott Condon, Curwensville; Scott Card, Union/ACV.
Linebackers: Carter Terwint, Union/ACV; Seth Stewart, Brockway; Hudson Martz, Redbank Valley; Eli Penny, Union/ACV.
Safety: Zander McHenry, Keystone; Ben Glasl, Brockway.
Cornerback: Caden Rainey, Union/ACV; Dalton Bish, Redbank Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION: Peyton Maurer, Brockway (defensive line); Thad Butler, Curwensville (slot back).