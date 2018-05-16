BUTLER — Improving on the final margin, but not on the result from the first matchup, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team dropped an 8-3 decision to Moniteau at Kelly Automotive Park Monday.
Back on April 11, the Bulldogs were walloped 16-0 in five innings by the Warriors at Redbank Valley Municipal Park. But in this one, the Warriors got a combined three-hitter from three pitchers and broke open a close 5-3 game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Trailing 4-0 in the top of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored three runs thanks to six walks and a sacrifice fly hit by Cameron Travis.
But the Warriors squeezed out of the inning and the Bulldogs couldn’t manage any hits in the rally. Travis had two of the Bulldogs’ three hits, one of them a double.
Bryan Layton and Hudson Martz pitched for the Bulldogs. Layton went the first five innings, giving up seven hits and three walks while striking out eight. Martz pitched the sixth, giving up three runs.
Jake Jewart, Chance Nagy and Gage Neal pitched for the Warriors, combining for 12 strikeouts and eight walks. Hunter Fitzingo and Jewart each had two hits.
In other games:
FRIDAY, May 11
Johnsonburg 7,
Redbank Valley 4
At Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway, the host Rams broke a 2-2 tie with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat the Bulldogs.
Johnsonburg led 2-0 in the top of the fifth before the Bulldogs’ Blaney Brooks singled in two runs with one out to tie the game. But the Rams put up five in the bottom of the inning.
The Rams pitching duo of Gabe Watts and Johnny Mitchell combined on a six-hitter, striking out 10. Watts went the first five innings with five strikeouts to get the win.
Brooks had two hits with a double to lead the Bulldogs.
Grayson Harman and Hudson Martz pitched for the Bulldogs. Harman threw into the fifth inning, giving up nine hits and six runs while walking one and striking out two.
THURSDAY, May 10
Bulldogs sweep
Keystone
On Senior Day at Redbank Valley Muncipal Park, the Bulldogs swept visiting Keystone, 16-11 and 6-3, the second game going just six innings because of darkness.
In the opener, the Bulldogs led 10-0 after two innings, but the Panthers hung around and got to within 13-8 in the top of the fifth before the Bulldogs added three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Panthers closed to the final margin with three more runs in the seventh.
The Bulldogs banged out 14 hits, all of them off the first two of four Panthers pitchers Andrew Lauer and Logan Snell. Bryan Layton and Kobe Bonanno each had three hits. Bonanno doubled, drove in four runs and scored four times while Layton doubled twice and scored four runs.
Grayson Harman and Logan Wadding each had two hits.
Four Bulldogs pitchers — Harman, Nick Smith, Bonanno and Blaney Brooks — combined for the win, overcoming eight walks and five errors that led to seven unearned Panthers runs.
In the second game, the Bulldogs, as visitors with the makeup game from Keystone, jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the third before holding on for the win as Harman led the charge. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and five runs batted in. He hit a pair of two-run doubles in the first and third innings, then hit a solo homer in the fifth.
Nick Smith had two hits with a double.
On the mound, Brooks went all six innings, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking three.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Redbank Valley 16,
C-L 1
In a “short” three-inning game decided by the 15-Run Rule at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the host Bulldogs took advantage of 14 walks issued by four Lions pitchers.
The Bulldogs scored eight times in the first, twice in the second and six more in the third with no outs before the game ended.
With the free passes, the Bulldogs still managed six hits, four of them going for extra bases as Kobe Bonanno, Blaney Brooks and Jimmy Gundlach doubled.
Bryan Layton, the winning pitcher, tripled. On the mound, he allowed three hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
The Lions’ lone run came on Curvin Goheen’s solo homer in the second inning.
