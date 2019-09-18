NEW BETHLEHEM — Paul Leonhardt notched a hat trick while Beau Verdill added a pair of goals to lead the Clarion-Limestone Lions soccer team to a 5-2 victory at Redbank Valley Tuesday afternoon.
Leonhardt also added a pair of assists while Beau Verdill added two assists and Bailee Verdill picked up one helper.
“These guys have been playing like this all season so far,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They work hard in practice and they are bringing that out to the field for games and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They are executing what we are trying to teach them very well.”
Leonhardt put the Lions (3-1) on the board first with a goal off an assist from Bailee Verdill at the 5:51 mark. Redbank Valley then answered at the 12:20 mark when Declan Fricko broke through the defense for a goal to tie the game 1-1.
Five minutes later, Beau Verdill scored his first of the contest off a feed from Leonhardt to put the Lions ahead for good 2-1 at the 17:55 mark.
The two hooked up again at the 28:27 mark to give C-L a 3-1 halftime lead.
Leonhardt then scored 13 minutes into the second half off an assist from Beau Verdill to increase the lead to 4-1.
Anthony Baileys then connected on a penalty kick three minutes later to cut the lead to 4-2.
Leonhardt then scored off a perfect crossing pass from Beau Verdill to pick up his hat trick goal with seven minutes remaining in the contest.
The Lions defense and goalie Reece Geiger were able to shut the Bulldogs down the rest of the contest.
Geiger finished with four saves.
Despite the loss, Redbank Valley goalkeeper Owen Magagnotti made several key saves to keep the Bulldogs within reach. He made 10 saves on 15 shots.
Monday, the Bulldogs (3-3) play Karns City again at home with a 6 p.m. kickoff. Next Wednesday, it’s home again with Forest Area at 4 p.m.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Karns City 5,
Bulldogs 2
At Karns City, the Bulldogs lost to the Gremlins. Landon Pence and Jimmy Gundlach scored for the Bulldogs.
For the Gremlins, it was Dakota King and Nate Rondenelli each scored twice with an assist while Owen Collwell scored a goal and assisted on another.