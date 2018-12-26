NEW BETHLEHEM – The visiting Keystone Panthers took care of business against host Redbank Valley, notching a 57-35 win last Thursday night..
Improving to 3-2, the Panthers gave up an opening 3-pointer to Redbank Valley to start the contest, but answered with a 9-2 run to close out the first quarter. Keystone continued its decisive play after, outscoring Redbank 48-33 the rest of the way.
“It was a very good team victory,” said Keystone Head Coach Greg Heath. “They moved the ball well, they played well together. We missed some opportunities I thought we should have cashed in on, but that’s all right. I thought our defensive effort was terrific.”
Keystone swiped 10 total steals from the Bulldogs, with 3 coming from Brooks Lavan, as well as two more steals from Dawson Steele. Lavan finished 3 rd on the team in scoring on the night with 11 points, with Troy Johnson netting 12 points and Isaak Jones leading the squad with 19 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
“Isaak kind of got off to a slow start this year but now he’s starting to become the player we thought he was going to be,” Heath said of Jones. “He’s starting to gain confidence again. It’s what we expect from him.”
The Panthers outrebounded the Bulldogs 32-23 on the night, with Andrew Lauer grabbing a team-leading eight boards. Still, Redbank did improve its overall effort in the second half, albeit a first half squandered.
“It was a little bit too late,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Emmanuel Marshall. “A little bit too late for a team like Keystone. You can’t get behind that many points with a team like Keystone because they’re too disciplined.”
Nick Smith led Redbank Valley in scoring with 16 points, shooting 50 percent (4-for-8) from behind the line, including the game’s opening bucket which gave the Bulldogs their sole lead of the night. Declan
Fricko and Chris Marshall scored 8 and 7 points respectively, while Keaton Kahle was held to 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting.
“Contributing to our loss was the fact that we couldn’t get the ball in the hoop,” Marshall said of the Bulldogs, “We had 11 points at halftime. We’ve been scoring 15, 16, 18 points in the first quarter some games. But 11 points at halftime, we just can’t get it done. I don’t know what varsity team could win doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.