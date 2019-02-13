BROOKVILLE — Headed to the District 9 Class 2A playoffs, the team’s first trip to the postseason since 2015, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team was looking for tuneup game Monday at Brookville.
Against the Raiders, the Bulldogs jumped out of the gate strong enough, but Brookville limited them to just 12 second-half points and pulled away for a 62-35 win.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 12-9 going into Wednesday’s varsity doubleheader night at Union. The Raiders dealt them their second loss in three games, with last week’s 60-47 loss at Keystone costing them a shot at a possible KSAC-South division title.
Head coach Emmanuel Marshall is happy his team is postseason-bound, but wasn’t quite satisfied with the Bulldogs’ performance against some good teams.
“It’s a good sign, but at the same time we want these guys to be ready for pressure and win the big game,” Marshall said. “Maybe it was too much pressure playing a 3A team. Brookville plays a lot more competition … and getting ready for the playoffs, we haven’t been there since 2015. None of our players have any playoff experience, so I don’t know if they’re getting a little jittery. They’re seeing it and playing well, but we weren’t consistent tonight. All year we have been, so we’ll get back to the drawing board in practice tomorrow.”
Playoff pairings will be announced sometime by this weekend. The Bulldogs are in a bulky Class 2A field that should stack up something like this, with records through Tuesday listed:
1. Coudersport (18-1), 2. Ridgway (18-3), 3. Keystone (15-5), 4. Karns City (14-7), 5. Redbank Valley (12-9), 6. Smethport (10-9), 7. Clarion (10-11), 8. Brockway (8-13).
Regardless if the close to .500 teams like Clarion and Brockway get in or not, it looks like the Bulldogs will face Karns City in a first-round game against a team they’ve split with this year.
The Gremlins beat the Bulldogs 83-59 in New Bethlehem in December before the Bulldogs grabbed a 64-55 win in Karns City on Jan. 25.
The winner of that game would likely get Coudersport in the semifinals. The Falcons are the defending D9 champs that recently beat Brookville 64-56 in Brookville back on Feb. 1.
“The goal is to win obviously and have some momentum going into the playoffs,” Marshall said. “We’ll reflect on the games we’ve lost and reflect on what we’ve learned from that and what we can do to move forward and prepare for the playoffs.”
In the Bulldogs’ game against the Raiders, the Bulldogs started out well enough as they built a 12-5 lead by the 2:10 mark of the first quarter after a Chris Marshall basket. But the Raiders answered with a 13-2 run that gave them the lead actually for good at 18-14 with 6:25 left in the second quarter.
The Raiders led 26-23 at halftime, then limited the Bulldogs to 12 second-half points to pull away for a 27-point win.
Redbank Valley struggled massively shooting the ball, going 2-for-28 from the 3-point line and finishing 13-for-57 (23 percent) from the field overall. The Raiders also outrebounded the Bulldogs, 44-27.
“In the first half, we were playing good defense,” Marshall said. “In the second half, we weren’t active defensively, and ball watching and looking around.
“We didn’t turn the ball over, but we didn’t get rebounds and that’s not going to get it done, not boxing out and getting those. And putting the ball in the hoop. We were 2-for-28 from the 3-point line. It wasn’t our night tonight. The first half was OK, but in the second half it slowly started getting away.”
Chris Marshall was the lone Bulldog in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Keaton Kahle and Bryson Bain each scored seven points.
For the Raiders, Aaron Park made all nine of his shots from the field and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Logan Byerly finished with 12 points while Trenton Gilhousen, Robert Keth and Jace Miner each scored eight points.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Bulldogs 62,
Moniteau 54
At New Bethlehem against the visiting Warriors, the Bulldogs rallied in the second half to get the win.
Moniteau was up 36-26 at halftime before the Bulldogs rallied for a 36-18 second-half edge. Keaton Kahle led the way with 19 points, scoring eight points in the first quarter and hitting 7 of 10 free throws for the game.
Chris Marshall scored 10 points while Nick Smith and Bryson Bain each scored nine points.
Jared Lominski finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Warriors.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 6
Keystone 60,
Bulldogs 47
At Knox with still a chance of a KSAC-South title on the line, the Bulldogs fell to the Panthers who went on to clinch the division title and a matchup with Clarion-Limestone in this Saturday’s KSAC Championship game.
The Bulldogs and Panthers were tied at 26-26 at halftime before Keystone pulled away with a 20-11 third-quarter advantage.
Chris Marshall scored 15 points and Keaton Kahle added 12 points for the Bulldogs.
For Keystone, Brooks LaVan and Dawson Steele led the third-quarter charge with seven points apiece. LaVan and Andrew Lauer each finished with 14 points while Steele had 12 points.
Keystone, with the help of Moniteau losing 42-32 to Karns City also last Wednesday, clinched the South title with a win over Union on Friday.
