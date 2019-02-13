Trying to finish off the regular season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team had its Senior Night home match on Tuesday with Clarion postponed to Thursday.
From there, it’s off to the individual postseason for the Bulldogs who dropped a 34-21 decision at Cranberry last Thursday. They’re 16-3 going into the match with the Bobcats.
The Berries won eight of the 13 bouts contested. The Bulldogs got pins from Mason Songer at 120 pounds and Hudson Martz at 182. Songer decked Evan Hepler in the second period while Martz needed 37 seconds to pin Seth Yeager.
Also winning for the Bulldogs were Dalton Bish, Caleb Snyder and Kobe Bonanno with decisions. Bish edged Duane Clark 2-1 at 138, Snyder blanked Garret Hogue 3-0 at 152 and Bonanno also won 3-0 over Xavier Barton at 220.
In a matchup of state-ranked wrestlers at 195, Berries freshman Brayden Crocker decisioned the Bulldogs’ Aiden Gardner 7-1. Gardner was 17th in the last papowerwrestling.com Class 2A rankings while Crocker was 17th at 220 in Class 3A.
Cranberry is now a co-operative program with Oil City.
CRANBERRY 34, REDBANK VALLEY 21
106-No match
113-Jacob Umstead (C) maj. dec. Ridge Cook (R), 12-2. (4-0).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Evan Hepler (C), 3:37. (4-6).
126-Carter Stanley (C) dec. Brayden Altobelli (R), 5-4. (7-6).
132-Mitchell Rossey (C) dec. Ethan Wiant (R), 6-5. (10-6).
138-Dalton Bish (R) dec. Duane Clark (C), 2-1. (10-9).
145-Charles Shreffler (C) pinned Hunter Martz (R), 5:34. (16-9).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) dec. Garret Hogue (C), 3-0. (16-12).
160-Daniel Wry (C) dec. Noah Anderson (R), 10-4. (19-12).
170-Jesse York (C) pinned Colton Bartley (R), 1:34. (25-12).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Seth Yeager (C), :37. (25-18).
195-Brayden Crocker (C) dec. Aiden Gardner (R), 7-1. (28-18).
220-Kobe Bonanno (R) dec. Xavier Barton (C), 3-0. (28-21).
HWT-Trey Wright (C) won by forfeit. (34-21).
RAIDERS FOURTH AT STATES — District 9 Class 2A champion Brookville made a strong run through the consolation bracket and wound up bringing home a fourth-place trophy from the PIAA Dual Meet Championships held last weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The Raiders opened with a 40-26 win over Lake Lehman last Thursday, then were trounced by eventual runner-up Southern Columbia 51-21 in the quarterfinals.
In their first consolation match, the Raiders edged Muncy despite going 6-8 on the mat. They didn’t give up a bonus point and had three pins of their own to pull off the win against the No. 4-ranked team.
Saturday, the Raiders edged Notre Dame-Green Pond (36-32) and Saucon Valley (33-32) to clinch a top four finish and berth in the consolation final where they lost to Chestnut Ridge, 46-18.
Reynolds beat Southern Columbia, 31-23. The title was Reynolds’ third straight and second win in a row over the Tigers in the final.
RANKINGS — The latest Northwest Region Class 2A (Districts 9 and 10 combined) rankings that have D9 wrestlers, as per www.papowerwrestling.com. Top 10 and/or local wrestlers included:
106-2. Owen Reinsel, Brookville; 3. Bryent Johnson, Port Allegany; 7. Mark Palmer, Brockway; 12. Ridge Cook, Redbank Valley.
113-4. Reese Vollmer, Port Allegany; 5. Dom Inzana, Brockway; 12. Trenten Rupp, Redbank Valley.
120-3. Braedon Johnson, Port Allegany; 5. Login Dehner, Clarion; 6. Mason Songer, Redbank Valley; 7. Cole Norlin, Johnsonburg; 8. Harley Morris, Kane.
126-1. Blake Passerelli, Curwensville; 2. Anthony Glasl, Brockway; 5. Brayden Altobelli, Redbank Valley; 8. Cabe Park, Brookville.
132-5. Ethan Wiant, Redbank Valley.
138-5. Noah Blankenship, Kane; 9. Santino Inzana, Brockway; 10. Carmen Marciniak, Johnsonburg.
145-2. Isaac Smoker, Port Allegany.
152-3. Aiden Hulings, Kane; 4. Cole Casilio, Johnsonburg; 8. Noah Bash, Brockway.
160-1. Alec English, Kane.
170-5. Elliot Park, Brookville; 6. Ethan Finch, Sheffield; 9. Cameron Whisner, Kane; 10. Tyler Watts, Johnsonburg.
182-2. Garrett McClintick, Brockway; 4. Eli Ayers, Coudersport; 10. Teddy Race, Kane.
195-5. Aiden Gardner, Redbank Valley; 6. Justin Young, Port Allegany.
220-5. Tyler VanTassel, Clarion; 6. Tanner LaBenne, Brookville; 8. Ty Stahli, Kane; 9. Cale Ayers, Coudersport.
HWT-1. Colby Whitehill, Brookville; 7. Nick Knowles, Sheffield.
