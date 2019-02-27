HYDE — Taking its healthiest regional contingent to Sharon in five years, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs came away with a fourth-place finish at last weekend’s District 9 Class 2A Tournament at Clearfield Area High School.
Led by their champion duo of sophomore Trenten Rupp and junior Ethan Wiant, Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick and his staff will be busy at the Northwest Region Tournament that starts Friday. It’s his biggest regional group since the Bulldogs qualified eight for Sharon in 2014.
““The kids wrestled good this afternoon. We should’ve had more (qualify), but we didn’t get them,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “That happens here. One was sick and one didn’t wrestle good, but I’m really happy with the way we finished the tournament.
“Eight guys to regionals and two district champions, it’s been awhile.”
The last time the Bulldogs had two champions was 2015 when Tanner Altobelli and Keshon Truitt won crowns. This year, Rupp won the 113-pound title with three pins while Wiant won at 132 pounds.
— See accompanying story on Rupp and Wiant.
Brockway ended Brookville’s five-year run at the top of the team standings, putting five in the finals and winning three titles while qualifying 10 overall for regionals. The Rovers scored 171.5 points, nine better than runner-up Port Allegany. The Raiders were third with 135 points with Port Allegany at 127.5 points, 1 1/2 points ahead of the Bulldogs.
Senior Hunter Martz reached the finals at 138, but injury defaulted to finish second in hopes to be healthy for regionals. Also qualifying for regionals were seniors Brayden Altobelli and Mason Songer, who were third at 120 and 126. Finishing fourth were freshman Ridge Cook at 106, and sophomores Dalton Bish at 145 and Hudson Martz at 182.
Martz reached his third final as a Bulldog at 138. Seeded third, he knocked off Brockway’s Tino Inzana 8-3 in the semifinals before running into No. 1 seed Noah Blankenship of Kane in the finals.
Also working through a shoulder injury, Martz banged up an ankle earlier in the tournament and he injury defaulted to Blankenship 37 seconds into the second period in hopes of staying healthy enough for Sharon.
“He has a couple of injuries right now and it’s hard to wrestle and that’s why we stopped it. We need him next week,” Kundick said of Martz, who takes a 7-6 record to Sharon. “He’s had a tough year. He hurt his shoulder and was out almost the whole season and he came back and was fantastic.”
The second-seeded Altobelli (26-7) had to rebound from a 9-6 loss to No. 6 seed Harley Morris of Kane in the semifinals to get back to regionals. He pinned Brookville’s Josh Popson in the second period then edged No. 3 seed Dom Inzana of Brockway, 4-2, to claim third place.
The Bulldogs’ No. 3-seeded Songer (30-4) was a returning state qualifier in a tough 126-pound bracket. He fell to another returning state qualifier in Blake Passarelli of Curwensville in the semifinals, a 3-1 loss in the 60-second overtime takedown period. Then in the consolations, Songer won twice, a 10-2 major over Port Allegany’s Isaiah Caden before claiming third with a 18-2 technical fall over the Raiders’ Fleming.
“Brayden and Mason had a good shot at the finals. They made just one bad move and it cost them,” Kundick said. “Both were close matches and could’ve easily won, but rebounded good. They’re ready for next week.”
Cook (21-10), the No. 4 seed in the eight-man 106-pound bracket, was pinned by eventual champion Owen Reinsel of Brookville in the quarterfinals, but rebounded to earn fourth. He blanked Johnsonburg’s Derek Peterson 5-0 to get into the consolation finals, clinching a regional berth, before dropping a 9-1 major decision to No. 3 seed Mark Palmer of Brockway.
“That’s huge as a freshman and he’s had a good year,” Kundick said. “He wrestled good for us all year and most of his losses are to good kids. He’s only been out for wrestling for a few years and he’s doing fantastic.”
The seventh-seeded Bish was inserted into the postseason lineup for the first time and wrestled for the first time at 145 after mostly going at 138 during the season. He won his preliminary bout against Brockway’s Connor Ryckman in an 8-6 decision, advanced a round in the consolations with a medical forfeit win against No. 6 seed Jacob Disshon of Sheffield.
Bish (16-9) clinched his top-four regional spot with a 2-1 decision over No. 4 seed Camron Marciniak of Johnsonburg in the consolation semifinals. Trailing 1-0 late in the third period, Bish reversed Marciniak with 42 seconds left to get the win.
In the third-place bout, he dropped a 23-6 technical fall loss to No. 2 seed Colton Gietler of Oswayo Valley. Gietler was knocked off by eventual champion Zach Holland of Curwensville in the semifinals.
“Dalton was a 132-pounder all year and when our 145 went down, he jumped two weight classes and he’s still only 135 pounds,” Kundick said. “He wrestled fantastic and qualified for regionals. You can’t ask for more than that.”
At 182, the third-seeded Hudson Martz (23-10) had to rebound from a 3-2 loss to No. 6 seed and eventual finalist Braden MacBeth of Brookville to get back to a top-four regional finish. He pinned Clarion’s Camden Boggess in the third period and edge Port Allegany’s No. 4 seed Dalton Distrola 6-5 to get into the third-place bout before getting pinned by No. 2 seed Teddy Race of Kane.
“Hudson is an exciting wrestler and he’ll be ready for regionals,” Kundick said.
Bulldogs sophomore Aiden Gardner went into a loaded 195-pound bracket seeded fourth at 27-2 and didn’t get out. He pinned No. 5 seed Dominic Cartwright of Kane in 1:29 before dropping a 6-3 decision to top-seeded Eric Johnson of Brockway in the semifinals. Johnson was the returning 170-pound champion who bumped up two weights to further strengthen a bracket that had returning state qualifier Eli Ayers of Coudersport and Port Allegany’s Justin Young.
Johnson wound up beating Young 9-6 in the final while Ayers took third. In the consolation semifinals, Gardner had a rematch with Clarion’s Tyler Van Tassel. After beating Van Tassel 12-8 at the end of the regular season, Gardner couldn’t repeat the decision and it was Van Tassel edging him and advancing with a 2-1 decision. Ayers blanked Van Tassel 6-0 in the third-place bout.
Van Tassel earned his fourth trip to regionals, the first three at Keystone which is now a co-operative school with Clarion.
Gardner finished 28-4 and takes a 51-17 record into his junior season.
Also for the Bulldogs, senior Caleb Snyder was 0-2 at 152 and finished 13-15. Sophomore Colton Bartley was 0-2 at 170 and wound up 8-15.
Sophomore Kobe Bonanno, seeded No. 3, finished one win shy of regionals, going 1-2 at heavyweight to finish the season at 13-9. Both of Bonanno’s losses came in tight affairs. Bonanno lost his rematch with No. 6 seed Hayden Thompson of Brockway in the semifinals.
After Bonanno beat Thompson 2-1 during the season, Thompson got the win the second time around, winning 4-1 in the ultimate tiebreaker session. The two traded escapes in regulation and failed to score in the extra sessions until Thompson put Bonanno on his back in the final 30-second rideout period to get the win.
Bonanno needed overtime to win his first consolation bout, pinning Cameron County’s Timmy Hassleman in one of the rideout periods to wrestle Kane’s No. 4 seed Shawn Nystrom in the consolation semifinals.
With a top-four regional berth on the line, Bonanno ended a scoreless bout by reversing Nystrom to start the third period. Nystrom reversed him back before Bonanno escaped with just under a minute to go. But Bonanno was called for a stalling warning and then a point was awarded to Nystrom for stalling to tie the bout. Then, Bonanno was hit for an unsportsmanlike conduct point with time running out in regulation to set the final at 4-3.
The Bonanno was then hit for another unsportsmanlike conduct following the bout, his third of the tournament after he was hit for one after his loss to Thompson on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.