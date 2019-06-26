NEW BETHLEHEM — Nearly 50 youth football players from Redbank Valley, Union and Punxsutawney participated in this year’s Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football camp held at the high school.
The three-day clinic that finished up around lunchtime each day wrapped up on Wednesday.
First-year varsity coach Blane Gold was more than happy with how his first summer clinic/camp has worked out. He was able to mix current varsity players with past players and current college players along with a handful of coaches.
Each day, players learned just about every angle of the sport. That was the goal, according to Gold.
“The biggest thing the first two days is that we want to teach them and have them learn about playing different positions,” Gold said. “Jason Huffman is a perfect example of that and I liked what he told the kids here. He graduated from Redbank Valley as the team’s all-time leading passer then played offensive line at California (Pa.) and had an outstanding career.
“Most of the kids playing youth football won’t be playing the same positions when they get older, but at the same time if they understand the other positions, it’ll increase their football IQ and make them better football players.”
The camp revolved around a station workout system to hit on all facets of the sport. Wednesday, the camp ended with flag football games and a punt, pass and kick competition.
Gold said he had about 10 varsity players helping out with instruction and demonstrations. He also had former NFL player Rolland “Bay” Lawrence for two days sharing his expertise with the groups.
Lawrence, a Franklin native like Gold, played eight years in the NFL, all with the Atlanta Falcons from 1973-80. He’s still the team’s all-time interceptions leader with 39, despite being an undrafted player out of small Tabor College.
Lawrence, a cornerback, was a Pro Bowl player in 1977 and was also an All-Pro Team selection the same year.
Gold was sure to point out that the season-opening varsity game is now just less than two months away — Aug. 23 at home against Keystone.