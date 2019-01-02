NEW BETHLEHEM — With an eye on a busy January schedule starting with a big showdown on Thursday with Brookville, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team breezed to a 5-0 record at last Saturday’s Redbank Valley Duals.
The 11-team event consisted of 27 matches and the Bulldogs reeled off lopsided wins over Slippery Rock (58-18), Jamestown (63-18), Oswayo Valley (64-6) and Youngsville (81-0) before getting by Mercer (42-24) in the final match of the day.
Brockway also finished 5-0 with no tests while other District 9 teams Kane (3-2), Oswayo Valley (2-3), Clarion (1-3), Curwensville (1-4) and Punxsutawney (1-4) also attended. From District 10 were Mercer (3-2), Slippery Rock (3-2) and Youngsville (0-5).
The Bulldogs, who improved to 7-0, went 53-13 in bouts and that included 21 forfeit wins over the five matches. They also had 23 pins with 15 of those coming in the first period, seven of them in less than a minute.
“Mat time was the big thing,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “We went 5-0, it’s great, but I told the kids that it’s all practice for not just Thursday, but the dual postseason tournament. There are things we need to work on. We’re still not healthy, but it’s going to come. I basically have four starters out.”
Hunter Martz and Travis Crawford did not wrestle. Kobe Bonnano is working back to 100 percent and went 3-1 with two forfeit wins and freshman lightweight Ridge Cook at 106 accepted five forfeit wins, but he’s working back to full strength after an early-season injury.
Next up for the Bulldogs at home on Thursday are the 7-2 Brookville Raiders. They went 3-2 at the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville with losses to Greenville and Waynesburg, but the Raiders haven’t lost on the mat to a District 9 team since the end of 2013.
The Raiders have won five straight dual and tournament district titles and own a 56-match winning streak on the mat against D9 foes. They forfeited a match they won against Brockway at the 2015 Ultimate Duals because of using an ineligible wrestler.
The last D9 team to beat the Raiders? The Bulldogs for the 2013 dual title in DuBois, 33-29. Since then, the Raiders beat the Bulldogs twice in 2013-14 in close matches, 39-26 and 35-28, both coming in the postseason and one at states. The last three meetings were 51-9, 62-13, 53-14, 69-12 and 65-3 last year in Brookville.
It’s very likely that a lopsided score won’t happen again and the Bulldogs just might have an edge with their lineup matchups. But Kundick won’t buy into any pre-match favorite role, and isn’t too concerned at the final result considering bigger matches come later this month.
“I want to peak all the team, but as far as that goes, we have to be prepared because January is loaded with good teams,” he said. “With teams like Brookville, Brockway, if we let up, we’re not going to beat them. If we beat Brookville, great, but if we don’t that’s OK. The time to beat Brookville or any one of the other teams are at the D9 Duals.”
The Bulldogs haven’t beaten the Raiders at home since the 2009-10 season.
“There will be a lot of close matches and whoever wins those will win it,” Kundick said. “We both have places we know where we’ll win, but it’ll come down to the toss-up bouts.
“The kids have to do it. We have some young kids without experience in that atmosphere and this place is going to be a zoo. I’ve told people they better get there by 6:30 p.m. or they won’t get a seat. … We’re evenly matched, but we’re young and so are they in spots. They’re the team to beat. It doesn’t matter what people say, nobody has beaten them yet.”
The junior high match starts at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow, probably 7 p.m. at the earliest.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs had five wrestlers go 5-0 with Mason Songer at 120, Brayden Altobelli at 126, Ethan Wiant at 138, Aiden Gardner at 220, and Cook with his five forfeit wins at 106.
Songer notched five pins while Altobelli had two pins, an injury default and two forfeit wins. Gardner finished with four pins and a decisions. Ethan Wiant had three pins and a technical fall to go with a forfeit win.
Trenten Rupp, said Kundick, had a notable day on the mat with a 4-1 record at 113. His lone loss came to Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin in a 4-1 decision. McLaughlin, a returning state qualifier, is ranked No. 7 in the state by papowerwrestling.com. Rupp’s best win came against Slippery Rock’s Nick Ayres in an 8-4 decision. Ayres is ranked No 6 in the latest Northwest Region rankings by papowerwrestling.com while Rupp is No 10. Port Allegany’s No. 3 Bryent Johnson is the only D9 wrestler ahead of Rupp in the regional rankings.
Rupp’s other solid win was an 8-4 decision over Mercer’s Carson Filer, who beat the Bulldogs’ Songer last year.
Also going 4-1 were Christopher Shaffer at 145, Noah Anderson at 152 and Hudson Martz at 182. Finishing 3-2 were Caleb Snyder at 160 and Coltin Bartley at 170.
The Bulldogs won all but three bouts in their opener against Slippery Rock with four forfeits and four pins. Against Jamestown, the Bulldogs took five forfeit wins and went 6-3 on the mat with four pins. They took all but two bouts against Oswayo Valley with three forfeits and six pins and in the shutout of Youngsville, the Bulldogs won all six bouts contested with eight forfeit wins.
The Mercer match, however, wasn’t secured until late. Trailing 24-21 following Mercer’s pin at heavyweight, the Bulldogs took the final four bouts as Cook’s forfeit, Rupp’s win over Filer, Songer’s pin at 120 and Altobelli’s match-finishing win by injury default finished things up.
After Brookville, the Bulldogs head to the Coudersport Duals on Saturday. They’ll match up with Coudersport, Johnsonburg, Lewisburg, Oswayo Valley and Sheffield. Net week, the Bulldogs visit Punxsutawney Tuesday.
