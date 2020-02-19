HYDE — It’s back to Clearfield Area High School for District 9’s Class 2A wrestlers this weekend.
Much to the disdain of D9 wrestling fans, a schedule conflict with Clarion University kept this year’s individual tournament out of the renovated Tippin Gymnasium.
For Redbank Valley, it’ll be a 13-man lineup with no entry at 152 pounds. The Bulldogs’ lone top seed is senior Ethan Wiant, last year’s district champion at 132 now up at 145, while juniors Aiden Gardner and Kobe Bonanno are No. 2 seeds at 195 and heavyweight.
From there, the Bulldogs have two No. 3 seeds, two No. 4 seeds and three No. 5 seeds. With the top four finishers advancing to regionals in Sharon next weekend, the Bulldogs are in the mix for sending a big group into next week’s round.
It wasn’t always that way, of course.
“Back in the day, everything was in one class, Class 2A and 3A were together, so you had one guy at each weight go to regionals and one went to states and there was a time when there was only four guys at states, so it wasn’t huge like now,” Bulldogs head Mike Kundick said. “Four to eight guys at states and that was it and then it expanded and gave kids more of an opportunity, which it should.
“In my era, you couldn’t have a bad match or be sick or have a bad call to cost you the match. If you lost, you were done. Now you have a chance to get a third or fourth spot, go on to the next week and have a good weekend and salvage a good year.”
And that’ll be the case for the Bulldogs, who were banged up and sick for big swaths of the season on their way to a still very successful 18-3 dual meet season. They sent eight wrestlers to regionals last year and five return — seniors Wiant and 113-pound champion Trenten Rupp, sophomore Ridge Cook (fourth at 106), junior Dalton Bish (fourth at 145) and junior Hudson Martz (fourth at 182).
“We’re finally pretty healthy,” Kundick said. “As of last week I still had two kids sick, but this is this has been the worst season for illness that I’ve ever experienced. It’s been a non-stop thing. We’re in pretty good shape right now, and the kids are excited about this week. We’re doing a lot of drilling and just preparing for the week. Your moves have to be crisp and they have to be quick and it’s coming down to the who wants it the worst right now and your technique has to be pretty flawless.”
Brockway ended Brookville’s six-year run as team champion at the individual tournament and it’ll a dogfight between the Raiders, Johnsonburg and Port Allegany for the team title this year. The Raiders have five top seeds while Port Allegany has one, but with five No. 2 seeds. The Raiders are Gators are seeded 1-2 respectively at 106, 113 and 120 with the Gators and Raiders 1-2 at 126. Johnsonburg doesn’t have a No. 1 seed, but has one No. 2 seed and seven No. 3 seeds.
Wrestling begins Friday with preliminary round, quarterfinals and two rounds of consolations where needed starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, action starts at 10:30 a.m. with semifinals and consolation bouts.
The place matches, third and fifth, are scheduled at 3 p.m. on three mats. After the parade of champions and annual hall of fame induction ceremony, the finals are set for 4:45 p.m. A fifth-place round has been added to set up a backup plan if a top-four finisher backs out to do injury going into regionals.
Regional qualifiers head to Sharon’s Northwest Region Tournament Feb. 28-29 where the top four finishers there earn a trip to states.
This year’s returning group is a bit stronger than last year with nine champions back — the Raiders’ Owen Reinsel and Colby Whitehill, Redbank Valley’s Rupp and Wiant, Brockway’s Anthony Glasl and Eric Johnson, Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson, Sheffield’s Ethan Finch and Curwensville’s Zach Holland.
Of last year’s 56 regional qualifiers, 35 return. Last year, 26 regional qualifiers and seven champions were back from 2018.
Last year’s 134 district wrestlers was reported to be probably the smallest field since the sport split into two classifications in the mid-1970s and it’s right back at 134 this year among the 13 D9 Class 2A teams. Only Port Allegany was able to send an entire 14-man lineup to districts.
Here’s a closer look at the Raiders’ lineup, with class, seed and record listed:
106: Cole Bish, Fr.,
(No. 6)(27-4)
It’s been a strong varsity debut for Bish, who finds himself in a strong but very competitive eight-man bracket. He’ll open with No. 3 seed Wyatt Shaffer (25-7), a freshman from Johnsonburg, in the quarterfinals with the winner likely getting No. 2 seed Chase Weimer of Port Allegany.
On the other side is top-seeded Cayden Walter of Brookville. He’s ranked No. 7 in the state by papowerwrestling.com with Kane’s Alex Bechakas the No. 4 seed or Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley the No. 5 seed his likely semifinal foe.
Bish’s only loss to any of the field is a 7-0 decision to Port’s Weimer at the D9 Duals. He beat Carfley twice, 4-3 and 7-3, and Bechakas once at 6-4 at the Christmas Duals.
“He’s had just an exceptional year,” Kundick said. “His only loss D9 came at the district duals and he was sick and I shouldn’t even have wrestled him.”
113: Ridge Cook, Soph.,
(No. 3)(24-8)
He opens with No. 6 seed Wyatt Daisley (5-13) of Coudersport in the quarterfinals with the winner getting No. 2 seed Bryent Johnson (20-2) of Port Allegany in the semifinals. Cook pinned Daisley this year and Kane’s No. 5 seed Isaak Johnson.
Isaak Johnson is on the other side of the bracket with top-seeded Owen Reinsel of Brookville. Reinsel and Port’s Johnson are ranked Nos. 6 and 12 in the state respectively and met in last year’s 106-pound final. Reinsel has beaten Johnson three times in the past two years.
For Cook, he’ll seek his second trip to regionals. He was fourth at 106 last year.
“Reinsel and Johnson are two really good solid wrestlers and Ridge is right in there (for a top-four finish),” Kundick.
120: Alex Carlson, Sr., (No. 5)
(11-12)
Kundick has been thrilled with the work of his first-year senior and he’s a No. 5 seed with a quarterfinal matchup with No. 4 seed Collin Porter of Johnsonburg.
“He came out and helped the team and won some matches for us,” Kundick said. “He kicks himself every day for not coming out before this year and he’s been a big part of this team.”
Top-seeded Brayden Kunselman of Brookville is on Carlson’s side of the bracket. Kunselman is ranked No. 20 in the state. No. 2 seed Scott Fuller of Port Allegany and returning state qualifier and No. 3 seed Mark Palmer of Brockway are the likely semifinalists on the other side of the bracket.
126: Trenten Rupp, Jr.,
(No. 3)(17-9)
Rupp, last year’s champion at 113 pounds, opens in the eight-man bracket with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 6 seed Cole Norlin (14-13) of Johnsonburg.
With top-seeded and No. 16-ranked Braedon Johnson on the other side of the bracket with a likely semifinal matchup with No. 4 seed Harley Morris of Kane, Rupp has a possible rematch in the semifinals with Brookville’s No. 2 seed Josh Popson. In December, Popson beat Rupp 10-6, thus earning a higher seed for this weekend.
“I really hate to keep talking about being sick, but he was that night and started off really good but couldn’t go anymore and that’s what happened, so Trenten is in a great position,” Kundick said.
Rupp, looking for his third trip to regionals, beat Morris 8-4 in December at the Hickory Invitational. He majored Brockway’s Adam Stine, who is Popson’s quarterfinal foe.
132: Dalton Bish, Jr., (No. 4)
(21-8)
He wrestled at 145 in the postseason last year, so Bish is much more fitted to this weight as opposed to being oversized despite a fourth-place regional finish a year ago. He’ll open with No. 5 seed Tyler Merritt of Ridgway in the quarterfinals. Bish majored Merritt 12-4 during the season.
Bish is on the side of the bracket as top-seeded Anthony Glasl of Brockway. The George Mason recruit is 28-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state. He’s a two-time state medalist who finished fifth at 126 last year.
Bish lost 6-1 to No. 2 seed Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany and beat No. 8 seed Caden Smead of Sheffield with an 11-3 major. Glasl pinned him in the first period. Bish hasn’t faced No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg.
“He’s one of the guys there,” Kundick said. “He’s never wrestled Shaffer, he lost by a few points to Caden at the Duals. Glasl is an excellent wrestler, but Dalton is in a good position to qualify.”
138: Gage Snyder, Jr.,
(No. 4)(12-11)
Snyder opens a 10-man bracket with a first-round bout with unseeded Gage Aldrich (5-11), a senior from Oswayo Valley. Snyder pinned Aldrich at the Christmas Duals. The winner gets Kane’s No. 5 seed Luke Ely in the quarterfinals.
It’ll be the first time at 138 all year for Snyder, who saw time at both 145 and 152. He hasn’t seen anyone else in the bracket.
“Gage can do well and he’s an exciting wrestler with a lot of potential and he’s been strong on the mat for us,” said Kundick.
Curwensville’s Zach Holland, ranked No. 12 in the state and last year’s D9 champ at 145, is the top seed on the same side of the bracket as Snyder. Port Allegany’s Eli Petruzzi and Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli are the 2-3 seeds on the other side of the bracket. The two are ranked No. 22 and 24 in the state.
145: Ethan Wiant, Sr.,
(No. 1)(30-0)
He’s ranked No. 6 in the state and unbeaten with 19 pins going into the weekend. So it’s the first of what’s planned to be two steps to get back to Hershey where he reached last year for the first time following a third-place finish at regionals.
Wiant won the D9 title at 132 last year and against the rest of the field in this year’s 12-man bracket, he has wins against No. 2 seed Lane Hillard of Kane (pin), No. 4 seed Montgomery Tanner of Port Allegany (two 9-0 majors) and No. 5 Tanner Morelli of Brockway (pin). He’ll open with Sheffield’s No. 8 seed Kevin Marfink in the quarterfinals and he pinned him as well earlier this year.
Wiant hasn’t faced No. 3 seed Kaden Dennis of Johnsonburg. He’s ranked No. 23 in the state and on the other side of the bracket with a likely semifinal date with Hillard. Wiant would meet Tanner or Morelli in his semifinal matchup.
“He’s pretty much wrestled everyone in there and beat them and that doesn’t matter,” Kundick cautioned. “On paper, he should breeze right through it, but you just don’t know. Hopefully everything goes great, then we move on to next week and it’ll be a little more challenging. He’s 30-0 and I’ve put him against the toughest competitors I could and he came through.”
160: Noah Anderson, Jr.,
(9-18)
The unseeded Anderson meets No. 5 seed Wendell O’Brian of Cameron County in the first round of the only 13-man full bracket in the tournament. The winner likely gets No. 5 seed Cutter Boggess of Clarion in the quarterfinals.
Anderson lost an 8-0 major to Boggess last week. He’s also been pinned by the top-seeded Noah Bash of Brockway. Bash is on the same side of the bracket while No. 2 seed Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg and No. 3 seed Taro Tanaka of Port Allegany are on the other side along with Brookville’s Wyatt Griffin.
Casilio is ranked No. 9 in the state even though the unranked Bash beat him 6-2 in December.
170: Coltin Bartley, Jr.,
(12-15)
The unseeded Bartley opens in the first round with Brookville’s No. 8 seed Hayden Kramer (2-10) with the winner likely getting top-seeded Teddy Race Kane in the quarterfinals. Race was ranked No. 7 in that state at 182, but moved down and bumped up state-ranked teammate Cameron Whisner to 182.
Curwensville’s Jake McCracken, ranked No. 25 in the state, and Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman are the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds on the other side of the bracket while Brockway’s Seth Stewart and Port Allegany’s Isaak Baumgarner are the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds on Bartley’s side of the bracket.
182: Hudson Martz, Jr.,
(No. 5)(15-9)
It’s a loaded bracket and Martz will have to earn a trip to regionals. After a prelim match with Ridgway’s unseeded sophomore Bailey Lewis (3-14), Martz likely hooks up with No. 4 seed Elliot Park of Brookville.
Park majored Martz 12-3 this year and the winner of the rematch likely gets top-seeded Ethan Finch of Sheffield in the semifinals. Finch is ranked No. 14 while Johnsonburg’s No. 3 seed Tyler Watts is No. 16 and Park is No. 23. Kane’s Cameron Whisner was No. 6 at 170, but is now the No. 2 seed at 182 with teammate Teddy Race dropping to 170 after being ranked No. 7 at 182.
Martz was pinned by both Finch and Whisner during the season.
“Martz and Park will happen in the quarterfinals and we’ll just go from there,” Kundick said. “Hudson is a dangerous wrestler and I wouldn’t be surprised to see anything in that match. But it’s the same thing with anyone at districts, you have to be ready and on your game. Whoever loses that match still has a good opportunity to get out.”
195: Aiden Gardner, Jr.,
(No. 2)(20-4)
Gardner, ranked No. 10 in the state, is the second seed in a seven-man bracket with a first-round bout against No. 7 seed Matthew Fleniken (7-8), a sophomore from Coudersport.
Gardner pinned Fleniken in January and he won a 7-3 decision over Port Allegany’s No. 4 seed Derek Kallenborn. He did not face top-seeded Eric Johnson of Brockway. Johnson, ranked No. 2 in the state, is a returning state qualifier.
Gardner’s likely semifinal foe is No. 3 seed Cole LaBenne (4-3) of Brookville. They didn’t face each other this year.
220: Ray Shreckengost,
Soph., (No. 5)(14-9)
He’ll open the six-man bracket with a quarterfinal bout with No. 4 seed Brennen Moore (16-9) of Curwensville. The two didn’t meet this year. The winner meets top-seeded Brookville junior Nathan Taylor (30-5) in the semifinals. Taylor is ranked No. 4 in the state.
On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Cale Ayers of Coudersport and No. 3 seed Justin Young of Port Allegany. Those two are state-ranked at No. 15 and 18 respectively.
Shreckengost was pinned by Ayers in January and lost a 5-2 decision to Young at the D9 Duals. He also dropped an 8-2 decision to the No. 1 seed at 195 in Eric Johnson of Brockway, so quality losses are on the resume.
“He can get (to a top-four finish), there’s no doubt about it,” Kundick said. “He hasn’t wrestled very long and he’s so strong and athletic. He can make some things happen.”
HWT: Kobe Bonanno, Jr.,
(No. 2)(24-4)
He’s the second seed with returning state champion Colby Whitehill of Brookville on the other side of the bracket. Bonanno opens with No. 7 seed Timmy Hasselman (18-8) of Cameron County.
While Bonanno hasn’t faced Hasselman, he’s been pinned by Whitehill, split two decisions with Ridgway’s No. 6 seed Jacob Kunselman, beat No. 3 seed Gavin Thompson of Brockway 3-2 and pinned No. 4 seed Shawn Nystrom of Kane.
Bonanno, also state-ranked at No. 18, will face either Thompson or Kunselman in the semifinals.
“He’s had a great season and his turnaround from last year to this year is just phenomenal and he’s big and strong and an athletic heavyweight and those are hard to come by,” Kundick said.