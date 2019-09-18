Both Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley get back on the bus Friday for road trips as the football season heads into the fifth weekend.
The Bulldogs and Falcon Knights are both 3-1. The Bulldogs travel to Wesleyville just outside Erie to take on 0-4 Iroquois while the Falcon Knights head to St. Marys to take on 2-2 Elk County Catholic in a Small School-South Division matchup.
Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
Looking at the latest District 9 Class 1A playoff standings, the Bulldogs are holding the No. 1 spot because 3-0 Coudersport and Smethport have played one less game.
It’s the Bulldogs (4-0, 470 points), Coudersport (3-0, 350), Smethport (3-0, 320), Union/ACV (3-1, 320), Elk Co. Catholic (2-2, 220), Port Allegany (1-3, 110), Curwensville (1-3, 100) and Otto-Eldred (1-3, 100). Cameron County and Sheffield have zero points.
That’s five teams at .500 or better in what could be as many as an eight-team playoff bracket. That’ll be doubtful by the looks of the records.
In other games this weekend, it’s Class 2A Keystone at Curwensville in the Small School-South, and Smethport at Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany at Coudersport and Cameron County at Sheffield (Saturday) in the Small School-North.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s area matchups:
Redbank Valley (4-0)
at Iroquois (0-4)
The Braves are a Class 2A team in District 10 that’s been roughed up in their four losses to some very good teams — Harbor Creek (48-0), Sharpsville (21-0), Greenville (56-14) and Conneaut, Ohio (62-6).
The Braves threw the ball a combined six times in the first two games and it’s clearly a run-heavy offense that the Bulldogs will face. The Braves are big, but so far, beat up by four foes.
“They are 0-4 but the combined record of the four teams that they have fallen to is 12-3 which is much better than our opponents’ record, so we are throwing the 0-4 out the window” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “They are big and have some talented skill guys and they have had two game end early due to weather and an injury. We know that we are going to get their best and will be hungry for their first win. We have to match their effort this week and their desire on Friday night.”
Gold is happy for the matchup, at the very least, considering the late scramble.
“We are grateful to be playing this weekend,” Gold said. “When an open date came about in our schedule due to C-L merging with Clarion, we knew it would be difficult to pick up a game in year two of the cycle. Our athletic director, however, went to work and was able to set us up with Iroquois which was an incredible job on his part.
“Whether it was by foot, car, or plane, we just wanted to do our best to find a team willing to play in week four and thankfully we are able to do that.”
The Bulldogs are averaging 391 yards per game offensively, most of that on the ground as four rushers have at least 122 yards. Ray Shreckengost (33-272, 5 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (31-253, 5 TDs) and Hudson Martz (28-192, 3 TDs) get most of the carries with quarterback Gunner Mangiantini (21-122, 2 TDs) as well.
Mangiantini has completed 41 of 68 passes for 451 yards with three TDs and three interceptions. His top targets are Javin Brentzel (11-77), Dalton Bish (10-74) and Ethan Hetrick (10-220, 2 TDs).
Defensively, Hetrick (6.0), Chase Bish (5.5), Joe Mansfield (5.0) and Dalton Bish (5.0) lead the team in tackles per game. Hetrick and Mansfield are 1-2 in sacks with seven and six respectively.
Union-ACV (3-1) at
Elk Co. Catholic (2-2)
Knocking off Otto-Eldred last week at home, the Falcon Knights head to Dutch Country Stadium to face the Crusaders, who rebounded from a 22-6 loss to Redbank Valley with a 35-7 win over Port Allegany.
In that game, speedy Sam Kaul ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Crusaders. He’s the feature back with Stephen Bobby out with an injury he sustained a few weeks ago. Bobby ran for over 1,300 yards last year.
Also for the Crusaders, Raivis Bobby ran for 72 yards on 10 carries.
“It’ll be a difficult challenge with ECC,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “They may have some guys injured and same boat as us numbers-wise, but have athletes. We have to play fast and physical and tackle well.
“They throw a bunch of stuff at you, the wildcat and do different things. We have to be disciplined on defense and read our keys. We need 11 hats on the football.”
The Falcon Knights are somewhat balanced with Kyler Culbertson (26-175) and quarterback Luke Bowser (22-113, 6 TDs) leading the running game.
Bowser has completed 36 of 72 passes for 428 yards with four TDs and six interceptions. His top receivers are Caden Rainey (15-191) and Tanner Merwin (13-191).
Last year in Rimersburg, the Crusaders routed the Falcon Knights, 42-6.