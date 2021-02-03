MARION CENTER — Improving to 7-1, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers grinded out a 39-33 win at Marion Center Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs were supposed to visit the Stingers Monday, but the match was moved because of weather. On the mat, the Bulldogs took five of eight contested bouts and forfeited three weights while picking up forfeit wins in two bouts.
Hudson Martz scored a first-period pin at 189 while Ridge Cook notched a second-period pin at 126. Noah Anderson also turned in a second-period fall at 160 and Aiden Gardner had a first-period pin at 215.
Trenten Rupp edged Marion Center’s Liam Cornetti, 3-1, at 132 pounds and in a matchup of state-ranked heavyweights according to papowerwrestling.com, Marion Center’s No. 5 Marvin Beatty blanked the Bulldogs’ No. 13 Kobe Bonanno, 2-0.
The Bulldogs forfeited at 106 and bumped up Daniel Evans to get a forfeit win at 113. Dalton Bish received a forfeit win at 138 while the Bulldogs forfeited to the Stingers at 145 and 172 as well.
The busy schedule continues for the Bulldogs, who host Indiana Thursday, travel to Punxsutawney Saturday, visit Armstrong next Monday and host Sharon Tuesday.
In other matches:
SATURDAY, Jan. 30
Bulldogs sweep
Rovers, Trojans
At home in a morning/afternoon twinbill against Brockway and McDowell, the Bulldogs got their head coach Mike Kundick his 200th win in the first matchup with the Rovers.
It was nearly as ideal as he would want it, but Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling coach was surely appreciative of what the milestone meant to him and his program Saturday afternoon.
The host Bulldogs (6-1) swept a doubleheader of sorts, first beating Brockway 33-24 in a morning matchup before edging McDowell, 36-31, in the afternoon.
For Kundick, in his 21st season, the win over Brockway marked his 200th of his career. He’s now 201-100.
While a more full lineup than the short-handed Rovers guaranteed the Bulldogs a win with five forfeits, the Rovers took five of the six bouts on the mat. Trenten Rupp’s 10-5 decision over Mark Palmer at 132 essentially clinched things with the Rovers having just one wrestler left for the final three bouts.
The Bulldogs didn’t sent anyone out either after the Rovers’ Dylan Bash pinned Dalton Bish at 138 to set the final with no bouts scored at 145 or 152.
“I was really upset with the first match with Brockway and we didn’t wrestle well because they knew there were going to win the match before it even started and I hate that,” Kundick said. “They were flat, didn’t prepare good we won a huge match there with Trenten, but the rest of the kids were flat, plain and simple.”
But rebounding somewhat against McDowell made things a bit better at the end of the day.
“We looked better because we put them in the room and we actually made them wrestle (before match),” Kundick said. “McDowell has a pretty full team and that made a better match.”
Kundick became the eighth District 9 coach to hit the 200-win mark and the second this year with Clearfield’s Jeff Aveni hitting the mark earlier. Ridgway’s Gary Gerber (434), St. Marys’ Wayne Fordoski (328), Brookville’s Les Turner (298), Cameron County’s Larry McGraw (227) and Kundick’s father Ben (207) are already on the board.
“I couldn’t have done it without all the people who have been with me, Ruben Carrillo since the beginning, Deven Laird shortly after than and Brian Cressmen and all of the junior high coaches and elementary coaches who I’m so proud of to be part of this great program,” Kundick said. “I’ve been blessed to coach so many great athletes.”
Brockway, when 100 percent healthy, would have as many as eight wrestlers, but the six that head coach Eric Grecco had in the lineup against the Bulldogs fared well.
Jack Smith and Noah Bash — he’s ranked No. 10 in the state as per papowerwrestling.com — started the match with pins at 160 and 172 pounds against Noah Anderson and Cody Kirkpatrick. And at 189, Seth Stewart turned in a solid win by blanking Hudson Martz, 1-0.
Stewart made a second-period escape stand up, riding out Martz in the third to secure the win.
At 113, Weston Pisarchick blanked Cole Bish 4-0, using a first-period takedown and third-period reversal.
The only other two bouts were Rupp’s win over Palmer at 132 and Bash’s pin of Bish at 138.
Rupp, now ranked No. 22 at 132, took on Palmer who bumped up from 126 where he’s ranked No. 18. A five-point move in the first period set the tone for Rupp. Palmer got it back to 7-5 with a reversal at the end of the second period, but Rupp escaped and took Palmer down to set the 10-5 final in the third.
“That was the silver lining for the day,” Kundick said. “Palmer is a good wrestler and Trenten dominated the match from start to finish. It wasn’t a fluke he caught him and set the tone with the five-point move. That’s a great match to win.”
Against McDowell, the Bulldogs took advantage of three forfeits, although they gave up two once again at 145 and 152. On the mat, McDowell held a 5-3 edge and it was just the Trojans’ second day of competition after COVID mitigation efforts kept them out until a Friday night match against Erie High in a 54-6 win.
Rupp won impressively again at 132, pinning Nathan DeGello in the first period. Martz rebounded with a first-period pin at 189 and Aiden Gardner pinned Bryce Wood in the first period at 215.
But that was it for the Bulldogs. Kobe Bonanno, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, lost a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker decision to Mark Chambers at heavyweight. The two easily escaped in regulation for a 1-1 tie. Neither could score a takedown in the one-minute sudden death period and both escaped in the 30-second rideout sessions.
In the final period where Bonanno chose down since he scored the first match point, Chambers was able to ride him out for 30 seconds to get the win.
Logan Carrick decisioned Dalton Bish at 138, Artis Simmons pinned the Bulldogs’ Noah Anderson at 160, Noah Bielak pinned Kirkpatrick at 172 and Logan Sallot majored Daniel Evans at 106.
Sallot’s win put the Trojans up 31-30, but they were out of bodies and gave the Bulldogs a forfeit at 113 with Cole Bish.
THURSDAY, Jan. 28
Redbank Valley 45, Mars 21
At Mars, the visiting Bulldogs went 4-3 on the mat against the Planets and took advantage of four forfeit wins.
Trenten Rupp, Hudson Martz and Ridge Cook notched pins at 138, 189 and 120. Martz pinned Keith Brubach in 16 seconds.
Also winning was Dalton Bish, who decisioned Jonathan Grieco 9-5 at 145.
Aiden Gardner, Kobe Bonanno, Daniel Evans and Cole Bish won forfeit.
There was no bout contested at 132.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27
Redbank Valley 46,
Cranberry 24
At Seneca, the Bulldogs topped the Berries by taking seven of nine bouts on the mat while splitting four forfeit wins at 2-2.
Five of the wins earned bonus points. Trenten Rupp won a 16-0 technical fall over Alexander Tafoya at 132, Dalton Bish pinned Evan Hepler at 138, Gavin Kerchinski decked Jaden Smalley at 145, Hudson Martz pinned Jacob Kuney at 189 and Ridge Cook won a technical fall over Michael Stanley at 120.
Also winning were Aiden Gardner and Kobe Bonanno at 215 and heavyweight. Gardner decisioned Brayden McFetridge, 8-4, and Bonanno edged Seth Yeager, 3-2.