BROCKWAY — After getting over that Coudersport playoff hump, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs turn their attention to winning a District 9 Class 1A Championship game.
Saturday afternoon at Brockway’s Varischetti Field, the 5-0 Bulldogs face the 6-0 Smethport Hubbers. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. and it’s guaranteed that one title drought will end.
The last time the Hubbers won a crown? 1998.
The Bulldogs? 1996. They’ve been in three finals since then, including last year’s 42-13 loss to Coudersport. They were routed by Clarion 55-0 in 2013 and Brookville 42-15 in the Class 2A final.
“These are two teams being matched up that in the last two years have gotten silver medals after losing to Coudersport by lopsided scores,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “So you think about how motivated our group of kids are, you have the same thing standing across from us. I think it’s going to come down to toughness and desire and I think it’s really going to be a good football game.”
And likely low scoring. The Bulldogs beat Coudersport, 28-12, last week while Smethport edged Union/A-C Valley, 12-10. The week before, the Hubbers blanked Coudersport 14-0 and earlier this season, the Bulldogs held off the Falcon Knights, 10-7.
While the Bulldogs were containing the Hayden Keck-led Coudersport offense, the Hubbers were shutting down Union/A-C Valley to just 50 yards of offense on 34 plays and just two first downs. The Falcon Knights turned a Smethport turnover into a field goal and ran a kick back for their only touchdown.
The Hubbers gave up a season-high 10 points last week actually and it’s only been 28 points all season, so the Bulldogs will have to deal with a confident Smethport defense led by junior Travis Cooney (6.3 tackles per game), and seniors Braedon Johnson (4.3) and Kameron Rounsville (3.7). Against Union/ACV, Cooney made 11 tackles while Ryli Burrit intercepted a pass and Rounsville had a sack. Burrit leads the unit with three interceptions.
“Smethport is the best defense that we will that we have seen all year,” Gold said. “They are hands-down the best defense we’ve seen. We’re struggling right now to find a way to run the ball, so we got to find a way, somehow, to be better at that while facing the best of the line we’ve seen,”
The Bulldogs are averaging 259 yards per game — 132 passing and 127 rushing. Sophomore quarterback Cam Wagner came off the bench and threw three TD passes in the second quarter in last week’s win over Coudersport. He’s thrown for 228 yards, completing 19 of 31 passes with five TDs overall. Junior Gunner Mangiantini has thrown for 432 yards, completing 37 of 67 passes for 432 yards and six TDs against three interceptions.
“With Cam, it’s not easy to come off the bench and perform that way and that’s what we’ve asked of him the last two games,” Gold said. “Gunner gave us exactly what we wanted the first two drives, but we just saw some things that we believed Cam could expose with some of Coudersport’s weaknesses a little better.
“Kudos to both of them. They were on the sideline working with Coach (Jake) Dougherty and Gunner was encouraging Cam through the game, which was really good.”
Ray Shreckengost (51-242, 1 TD) and Hudson Martz (45-231, 3 TDs) are the leading rushers while Marquese Gardlock (13-211, 3 TDs) and Dalton Bish (17-160, 2 TDs) are the leading receivers.
Similar to Smethport, the 12 points allowed in last week’s win was the most the Bulldogs have allowed all year. They’ve giving up 26 points, the defense winning the line of scrimmage in every game and setting the tone all year.
The Bulldogs’ defensive line of Kobe Bonanno, Ray Shreckengost, Brandon Ross and Joe Mansfield and inside linebackers Coltin Bartley and Hudson Martz lead the way. Mansfield (6.5) was the leading tackler per game going into last week with Martz, Bonanno and Ross ranking second, third and fifth. Outside linebacker Aiden Ortz was fourth and fellow outside backer Trenten Rupp on the other said among the leaders as well.
Mansfield leads the team with 4.5 sacks with Ross at 4.0. Rupp, Chris Marshall and Ortz have interceptions and Dalton Bish, Gold’s top coverage cornerback, has defended six passes.
“Even though how good the front part has been, the entire unit makes each other good, because we have a deep secondary with the ability of going five or six defensive backs deep,” Gold said. “We’re not posting a lot of interception numbers because of the line bringing a lot of pressure, but at the same time, it gives me the ability to bring a lot of pressure because I trust those guys on the backside.”
Smethport averages 356 yards per game — 253 rushing and 103 passing. Junior quarterback Noah Lent and senior running back Braedon Johnson are the focal points for any defense looking to stop the Hubbers.
After getting knocked out in the win over Coudersport two weeks ago, Lent returned to the lineup and completed 13 of 28 passes for 183 yards and two TDs with one interception. He had thrown just 47 passes the first five games. For the year, he’s thrown for 590 yards, completing 34 of 74 passes with 12 TDs and two interceptions.
Lent is a running threat as well, 729 yards on 83 carries with 11 touchdowns.
Johnson has rushed for 600 yards on 105 carries with five TDs while receiver Ryli Burrit has caught 15 passes for 320 yards and six TDs. Johnson also has five catches for 114 yards and a score.
So together, the trio has combined for 24 of the team’s 28 TDs and the bulk of the line of scrimmage yardage.
Last year in New Bethlehem, the Bulldogs blanked the Hubbers 21-0 as they held Smethport to just 44 yards of offense and bottled up Lent — 10-for-24 passes for 35 yards with an interception and minus-15 yards on 20 carries while Johnson was held to just 24 yards on 10 carries.
Saturday’s winner gets the District 5 champion at a D9 site Nov. 6 or 7.