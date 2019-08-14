NEW BETHLEHEM — Youth football kicks off another season in the ABC Football League Saturday and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs opens at Karns City with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
The three divisions of rosters total 52 players for the bantams, juniors and seniors. Last year, both the juniors and seniors reached the playoffs and lost in the semifinals, both losing consolation games by two points to finish fourth. Overall, the juniors were 8-2 and the seniors finished 6-5.
The eight-game schedule will be played over nine weeks with four games home and away.
The ABC League consists of 11 teams, the others being Brookville, Karns City, Moniteau, East Brady, Grove City, Union, Moniteau, Clarion-Limestone, Slippery Rock and A-C Valley. Brookville will host the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 19 with Redbank Valley hosting the semifinals on Oct. 26.
Grove City is the site of the Super Bowl and Consolation Bowl on Nov. 2.
ROSTER
Seniors
Coaches: Mike Stewart, Seth Rupp, Clay Colwell, Juston Monrean, Tom Wagner, Dean Horne. Players: Kaden Watkins, Braylon Wagner, Tanner McDonald, Bordey Smathers, Broc Monrean, Eli Shaffer, Gabe Spence, Peyton Kennemuth, Rylan Rupp, Brock George, Canyon Martin, Wyatt Byers, Griffin Truitt, Kolton Miller, J.T. Morris, Devon Weckerly, Connor Colwell, Riley Byers, Hayden Rearick, Tristan Johnston.
Juniors
Coaches: Justin Stewart, Nick Polka, Nick Magagnotti, Mason Schrecengost, Justin Yeany, Clark Rupp. Players: Easton Magagnotti, Parker Kennemuth, Sean Yeany, Landon Hornberger, Logan Cramer, Hayden Smith, Colton Buzard, Mario Nicoli, Luke Grafton, Aiden Byers, Sutter Hill, Bryson Adkins, Demetrius Peace, Malachi Stewart, Owen Polka, Braiden Rankin, Riley Schrecengost, Gage Franklin.
Bantams
Coaches: Andy Byers, Colt Kennemuth, Pete Monrean, Robbie Buzard, Ryan Ortz. Players: Rowen Byers, Niko Magagnotti, Kayleb Young, Caine Monrean, Preston Kennemuth, Gabe Clinger, Tayvin Kennedy Neko Johnston, Karson Rankin, Elliot Troup, Christopher Shilling, Colby Yount, Jace Clowser, Kayden Smith.
SCHEDULE
August
17-at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
24-at Brookville, 9:30 a.m.
31-Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.
September
7-C-L, 9:30 a.m.
14-at Union, 4:30 p.m.
21-A-C Valley, 4:30 p.m.
28-Bye
October
5-at Slippery Rock, 4:30 p.m.
12-East Brady, 4:30 p.m.
Times listed indicate bantam kickoff with juniors and seniors following.