NEW BETHLEHEM — While the Brookville Raiders were in the midst of trying to finish strong in a four-game week on the way to the postseason, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team was looking to complete a season on a positive note.
As it turned out, it was the Raiders who pulled away with a 65-37 win over the Bulldogs last Wednesday night, finishing head coach Emmanuel Marshall’s team’s season at 5-17.
The game was moved up to an hour to beat the winter weather than was forecasted to go through the area later in the evening.
The Raiders, who finished 15-7 after wins Friday and Saturday against DuBois and Bradford, led from start to finish, 21-15 by the end of the first quarter and 39-22 by halftime.
Their largest lead was the final score as the Raiders limited the Bulldogs to just two points in the fourth quarter — an 8-2 margin over the quarter — and the final 9:20 of the game overall.
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 19 points, sinking 7 of 9 free throws, with seven rebounds. Logan Byerly went 6-for-9 from the field and scored 14 points with eight rebounds. Griffin Ruhlman came off the bench to score eight points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Bulldogs, 43-24, and limited them to just 24 percent (11-for-47) shooting from the field.
The Bulldogs’ high-scoring sophomore Bryson Bain scored 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting with a 8-of-9 night from the foul line. He added 10 rebounds for his double-double. Owen Magagnotti sank three 3-pointers for nine points.
The Bulldogs were also playing a second straight day after losing an overtime game at home to Moniteau.
“We struggled quite a bit this year,” Marshall said. “We battled the flu through half the season, everybody was sick. And in the last few games, (second-leading scorer Chris) Marshall was out with the ankle injury, but overall I’m glad with the progression that we were able to make throughout the season.
“Some of these guys didn’t have varsity experience. Owen Magagnotti was in his first year at the varsity level and I think he averaged nine points this year, which is good for the first year. Kolton Kline, Ty Sherry, Landon Pence, and even Anthony Baileys didn’t play any varsity minutes before, so those first-year varsity players, we did our best. We just didn’t have enough firepower this year and we were young. It’s a big difference from having two seniors vs. five last year.”
Marshall loses Declan Fricko and Baileys to graduation, but brings back the rest of his roster, including his top two scorers with Bain (17.2 ppg.) and Marshall (14.8) along with Magagnotti (8.6).
“I’m proud of these kids you know they battled all year did their best they were competitive at times,” Marshall said. “Most of the time they were competitive and then there was just that lack of focus. We played three quarters and we give up a quarter where we’d have a five- or six-minute lull where we kind of lost it.
“The key is the offseason and hopefully we can get some good numbers as far as participation and I’m looking forward to getting into gym and getting ready for next year.”
In other games:
THURSDAY, Feb. 13
A-C Valley 67, Union 43
At Foxburg, the Knights finished up their season at 8-13 with a loss to the Falcons.
Truman Vereb was the only double-figure scorer for the Knights, who trailed 30-20 at halftime before the Falcons outscored them 20-6 in the third quarter to break things open.
Layton Stewart and Luke Bowser scored nine and eight points respectively.
A-C Valley’s Levi Orton and Eddie Stevanus scored 21 and 17 points each.