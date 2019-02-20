RIMERSBURG — Missed shots early and late cost the Redbank Valley Bulldogs from picking up a victory over Karns City as the Bulldogs saw an 10-point third-quarter lead disappear as the Gremlins rallied for a 69-57 win Tuesday night at Union High School in the District 9 Class 2A quarterfinals
Redbank Valley struggled mightily from behind the 3-point arc in making just 4-of-30 shots. The Bulldogs finished 21-of-42 from two-point range.
“We missed some shots tonight,” said Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall, whose team finished 13-10 after finishing 1-2 against the Gremlins this year. “We didn’t shoot the ball overall for the game. Despite that, we were able to hang around for awhile. Karns City has a good team so hat’s off to them on the victory.”
Chris Marshall paced Redbank Valley with 25 points while Bryson Bain added 12. They each hit two shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We struggled a lot,” said Marshall. “We made some layups when we needed to, but Karns City did a good job of keeping composed and they switched up defenses when we had the lead. We tried to adjust to our zone offense, but we weren’t getting the ball to the sweet spot at the high post. We needed to take better advantage of that and we didn’t.”
Austin Fahlor paced Karns City with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds. He finished 5-of-9 from the free throw line. Chase Beighley added 17 points including a 10-of-15 effort from the free throw line. Nathan Waltman also connected for a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds with a perfect 4-of-4 from the charity stripe. The Gremlins finished 22-of-32 from the foul line overall. Redbank finished just 3-of-10 from the line.
“Austin did a great job tonight and you could see he really wanted the basketball and he was really big on the boards for us. I think he had 15 although it seemed like he had more,” said Karns City head coach Chris Belles. “Everyone who stepped on the floor did a great job.”
Both teams struggled from the floor in the opening quarter as Redbank held an 8-6 lead after one quarter.
Karns City held the largest lead of the second quarter of five points late in the frame at 23-18. A Logan Wadding basket with a Marshall three-pointer tied the score at 23-23 at halftime.
Both teams heated up from outside to start the third quarter as the teams combined for four straight three-pointers with Bain hitting two for Redbank while McElroy added one for the Gremlins as the Bulldogs led 32-26 at the 6:30 mark. After a Fahlor basket cut the deficit to four at 32-28, A Marshall old fashioned three followed by a Wadding basket put the Bulldogs ahead by nine at 37-28 with 5:23 to play.
The lead grew to 10 at 41-31 with just under four minutes to play in the third. Karns City then closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to close the gap to two at 41-39 after three quarters.
“We switched up our defense and got a few turnovers and I think that really kept us in the game,” said Belles.
Waltman scored the first six points for Karns City in the fourth with Declan Fricko adding a basket for the Bulldogs sandwiched between the Waltman hoops and the Gremlins led 45-43.
A 10-4 Gremlins run pushed their lead to eight at 55-47 with 2:10 to play. Redbank closed to within 55-50, but they would be forced to start fouling. Karns City connected on 14-of-18 foul shots over the final 1:30 to help them pull away.
Karns City moves on to the semifinals against top-seeded Coudersport, which routed Brockway 79-44 in another quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday.
