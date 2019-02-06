DuBOIS — Coming in with high hopes of getting into a the mix for a District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet title run, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers went home 0-1 last Saturday afternoon at DuBois Area High School.
The second-seeded Bulldogs fell to No. 3 seed Port Allegany, 35-26. The Gators went on and dropped a 45-21 decision to Brookville in the finals as the Raiders claimed their sixth straight district title.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the Bulldogs, who had come close to knocking off the Raiders during the regular season in a 33-28 loss at home just after New Years.
But the top four seeds, including No. 4 Brockway, were fairly close on paper, and it was the Raiders again leaving for Hershey this week as the lone D9 state representative.
It’s time now for the 16-2 Bulldogs to move on, finishing the season with dual meets at Cranberry Thursday and home next Tuesday.
“It’s not changing the focus. Now they’re wrestling individually,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “We worked hard for that event, but just didn’t get it done. I’m not going to say I was mad or anything, but I think we let one get away and the seniors don’t get another chance.”
The Gators earned their finals berth by beating the Bulldogs in the other semifinal, winning eight of the first 13 bouts before forfeiting to state-ranked Aiden Gardner at 220 in the final bout with the win already clinched.
Kobe Bonanno got the Bulldogs rolling out of the gate with a 53-second pin of Nicholas Carinci at heavyweight in the first bout, but the Gators reeled off bonus-point wins at 106, 113 and 120 for a 14-6 lead.
Bryent Johnson majored Ridge Cook (13-3), Vollmer majored Trenten Rupp (13-5) and Braedon Johnson pinned Mason Songer with 16 seconds left at 120.
Johnson built a 10-3 lead with a third-period takedown before getting the big pin that really gave the Gators a boost.
“We were confident, and it was stacked at the weight classes where matchups were perfect. We just blew it. We had guys winning who wound up getting pinned or beat,” Kundick said. “Obviously getting Songer pinned was shocker, but it seemed like it trickled down after that. Our young guys did exactly what we wanted to do, but didn’t get pinned by better. Four of our five seniors lost.”
The Bulldogs got on the board again with Brayden Altobelli’s 20-8 major decision at 126 and Ethan Wiant blanked Petruzzi 7-0 at 132 to get the Bulldogs within 14-13.
But Port never surrendered the lead, building it back up to 20-13 with Montgomery Tanner’s 6-0 win over Dakota Bish at 138 and Isaac Smoker’s 10-6 decision over Hunter Martz at 145. Martz trailed 6-2 in the third period, but rallied and made things interesting late.
Kris Shaffer came up big for the Bulldogs at 152, scoring a late takedown for a 4-3 win over Alex Sanderson and got the Bulldogs back to within 20-16.
Port came back with a big blow at 160. The Bulldogs’ Travis Crawford jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period, but the Gators’ Taro Tanaka reversed Crawford in the second and pinned him with 28 seconds left in the period to put his team up 29-16 with three bouts remaining.
Hudson Martz majored Port’s Dalton Distrola, 10-2, at 182, but Port clinched the win with Justin Young’s second-period pin of Ray Shreckengost at 195 pounds. The Gators, up 35-20, gave up six to Gardner to set the final. Young and Gardner are ranked 17-18 respectively at 195, so a postseason matchup could very well happen in a few weeks in Clearfield.
Individually, the Bulldogs should have plenty of opportunities to advance beyond districts which are Feb. 22-23 in Clearfield once again.
“The whole staff is high on the district individual tournament,” Kundick said. “We have kids with potential of getting to the finals and winning. We could do well there, if we wrestle well.”
Last Saturday, however, it didn’t work as planned.
“It shouldn’t have happened but did,” Kundick said. “Maybe as a team we were looking forward to Brookville more than Port Allegany and I tried to not let them do that, but they were probably doing it anyhow. We had a good shot at Brookville and never got the opportunity to wrestle them.”
In the final against the Raiders, the Gators won three of the first four bouts, but Owen Reinsel’s first-period pin of the Gators’ Bryent Johnson was a sign of things to come later. Brookville went 2-3 in the first five bouts, the won seven of the final nine bouts to seal the win.
SEMIFINALS
PORT ALLEGANY 35,
REDBANK VALLEY 26
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) pinned Nicholas Carinci (P), :53. (0-6).
106-Bryent Johnson (P) maj. dec. Ridge Cook (R), 13-3. (4-6).
113-Reese Vollmer (P) maj. dec. Trenten Rupp (R), 13-5. (8-6).
120-Braedon Johnson (P) pinned Mason Songer (R), 5:44. (14-6).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) maj. dec. Scott Fuller (P), 20-8. (14-10).
132-Ethan Wiant (R) dec. Eli Petruzzi (P), 7-0. (14-13).
138-Montgomery Tanner (P) dec. Dakota Bish (R), 6-0. (17-13).
145-Isaac Smoker (P) dec. Hunter Martz (R), 10-6. (20-13).
152-Kris Shaffer (R) dec. Alex Sanderson (P), 4-3. (20-16).
160-Taro Tanaka (P) pinned Travis Crawford (R), 3:32. (26-16).
170-Derek Kallenborn (P) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 6-4, SV. (29-16).
182-Hudson Martz (R) maj. dec. Dalton Distrola (P), 10-2. (29-20).
195-Justin Young (P) pinned Ray Shreckengost (R), 2:26. (35-20).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) won by forfeit. (35-26).
BROOKVILLE 32,
BROCKWAY 29
HWT-Colby Whitehill (BK) pinned Hayden Thompson (BW), :37. (6-0).
106-Owen Reinsel (BK) won by forfeit. (12-0).
113-Mark Palmer (BW) dec. Cayden Walter (BK), 6-4. (12-3).
120-Dom Inzana (BW) pinned Josh Popson (BK), 5:59. (12-9).
126-Cabe Park (BK) tech. fall Garrett Park (BW), 20-5, 5:26. (17-9).
132-Anthony Glasl (BW) tech. fall Parker Fleming (BK), 16-1, 5:58. (17-14).
138-Santino Inzana (BW) dec. Wyatt Kulik (BK), 5-2. (17-17).
145-Cody Hetrick (BK), dec. Linkin Nichols (BW), 4-1. (20-17).
152-Noah Bash (BW) dec. Jacob Cable (BK), 4-2. (20-20).
160-Wyatt Griffin (BK) dec. Andrew Hickman (BW), 10-5. (23-20).
170-Cole LaBenne (BK) won by forfeit. (29-20).
182-Garrett McClintick (BW) dec. Elliot Park (BK), 6-4, SV. (29-23).
195-Braden MacBeth (BK) dec. Eric Johnson (BW), 4-3. (32-23).
220-Justin Smith (BW) won by forfeit. (32-29).
CHAMPIONSHIP
BROOKVILLE 45,
PORT ALLEGANY 21
106-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Bryent Johnson (P), 1:37. (6-0).
113-Reese Vollmer (P) dec. Cayden Walter (B), 5-2. (6-3).
120-Isaiah Caden (P) pinned Josh Popson (B), 1:34. (6-9).
126-Braedon Johnson (P) dec. Parker Fleming (B), 4-1. (6-12).
132-Cabe Park (B) pinned Eli Petruzzi (P), 3:09. (12-12).
138-Wyatt Kulik (B) dec. Montgomery Tanner (P), 6-5. (15-12).
145-Isaac Smoker (P) pinned Cody Hetrick (B), 2:13. (15-18).
152-Jacob Cable (B) dec. Alex Sanderson (P), 8-5. (18-18).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) pinned Taro Tanaka (P), 4:39. (24-18).
170-Elliot Park (B) pinned Ethan DeBockler (P), 2:14. (30-18).
182-Braden MacBeth (B) pinned Derek Kallenborn (P), 1:05. (36-18).
195-Nathan Taylor (B) dec. Dalton Distrola (P), 8-1. (39-18).
220-Justin Young (P) dec. Tanner LaBenne (B), 10-6. (39-21).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) won by forfeit. (45-21).
