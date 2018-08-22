GROVE CITY — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened the ABC Youth Football League season with a split decision at Grove City last Saturday.
The juniors triumphed 16-6 while the seniors fell 8-6. Both teams travel to Brookville this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff to start the schedule.
The juniors got two touchdowns from Braylon Wagner, who also threw a two-point conversion pass to Connor Colwell. Easton Magagnotti added a two-point run for the Bulldogs, who led 8-6 at halftime.
Gabe Spence and Brody Smathers had fumble recoveries while Wagner, Spence, Smathers and J.T. Morris led the defense in tackles.
Wagner completed a 30-yard pass to Sean Yeany.
In the senior game, Ashton Kahle intercepted a Grove City pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 halftime lead, but Grove City, limited to 34 yards of offense going into the final quarter, scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 65-yard run and two-point conversion to get the win.
Kahle led the defense with 13 tackles while Brandon Ross added nine stops and two sacks. Coda Kirkpatrick had eight tackles.
Week 1 Scores
Seniors
Grove City 8, Redbank 6
C-L 38, Karns City 6
Armstrong 14, East Brady 12
Slippery Rock 32, A-C Valley 12
Moniteau 46, Union 8
Juniors
Redbank Valley 16, Grove City 6
Karns City 30, C-L 16
Armstrong 36, East Brady 6
Slippery Rock 28, A-C Valley 0
Union 34, Moniteau 6
