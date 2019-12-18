CLARION — Cal German and Nick Frederick each went over 20 points with 28 and 23 respectively as Clarion pulled away in the second half for an 82-61 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (1-4) trailed the Bobcats 37-33 at halftime, but were outscored 45-28 the rest of the way. German scored 17 of his points in the second half while Frederick scored 21 points in the first half
Owen Magagnotti scored 20 points and Chris Marshall finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs are back home Thursday against Keystone before breaking for Christmas. They host their own Holiday Classic next Friday and Saturday, playing Forest Area and North Clarion.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Dec. 13
Redbank Valley 53,
Cranberry 46
At home against the visiting Berries, the Bulldogs notched their first win of the season as Bryson Bain scored 20 points with five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.
Chris Marshall added 11 points and eight rebounds while Declan Fricko scored seven points and collected eight boards as well. Anthony Baileys finished with five points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
“It was a great team win for our guys,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said. “Anthony did a great job tonight rebounding. He not only had the 10 boards, but cleared the paint allowing his teammates to crash the boards as well.”
Cam Rossell and J.T. Stahwell each scored 12 points for Cranberry, which fell to 1-3 with the loss.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 11
Karns City 52,
Redbank Valley 46
At home against the Gremlins, the visits broke a 39-39 after three quarters by outscoring the Bulldogs 13-7 over the final eight minutes to get the win.
Chase Beighley scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth to lead the Gremlins.
For the Bulldogs, Owen Magagnotti poured in 22 points, 18 of them coming in the first half. Bryson Bain finished with nine points.