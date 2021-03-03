MARIENVILLE — One day after putting up 101 points in a win over Venango Catholic, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs racked up another big numbers night in a 99-35 rout at Forest Area Tuesday night.
Now 14-6, the Bulldogs appear to be closing out their regular season Wednesday at home against Brockway. Teams are allowed 22 games, so extra games could be scheduled before the playoffs begin next week.
The Bulldogs will enter the Class 2A playoffs.
Three Bulldogs scored 20 or more points — Bryson Bain with 28 points, Chris Marshall with 25 and Marquese Gardlock with 20.
Owen and Mason Clouse each scored eight points.
The Bulldogs led 50-15 by halftime, then outscored the Fires 49-20 with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock running the entire second half.
In other games:
MONDAY, March 1
Redbank Valley 101,
Venango Cath. 33
At home against the Vikings, the Bulldogs hit the century mark as they led 58-10 by halftime.
Marquese Gardlock scored all 24 of his points in the first half, Chris Marshall finished with 19 of his 23 points in the second half and Bryson Bain turned in a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.
Owen Magagnotti also reached double figures with 13 points. Mason Clouse added seven points.
The 2-16 Vikings got 15 points from Jake Liederbach. They were playing without injured top scorer Andrew Burda.
FRIDAY, Feb. 26
Redbank Valley 75,
Cranberry 43
At Seneca, the visiting Bulldogs piled up a 47-18 lead by halftime and cruised to a 32-point win over the host Berries.
Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 19, 18 and 17 points to lead the Bulldogs while Owen Clouse finished with eight points.
Cameron Russell scored 17 points for the Berries.
THURSDAY, Feb. 25
Redbank Valley 59,
Moniteau 31
At West Sunbury, the visiting Bulldogs jumped on the hosts early and beat the Warriors.
The Bulldogs led 18-6 after the first quarter, then raised their advantage to 31-17 by halftime before a 19-9 edge in the third gave them a 50-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Chris Marshall led the Bulldogs with 22 points. Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain scored 14 and 11 points respectively.
Kyle Pry led the Warriors with 11 points. Mason Mershimer had 10 points.