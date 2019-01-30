GROVE CITY — Led by Aiden Gardner’s run to the finals at 195 pounds, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestlers placed five in the top six and placed sixth in the team standings at last weekend’s 36th Annual Fred Bell Memorial Tournament held at Grove City High School.
Gardner wound up the highest finisher among the five with a runner-up finish while Mason Songer and Ethan Wiant were fifth at 120 and 132 pounds. Ridge Cook and Brayden Altobelli each finished sixth at 106 and 126.
District 6’s Glendale grabbed three individual championships wound up winning the team title with 130.5 points, ahead of Kane’s 121. Union City, Penns Valley and General McLane made up the rest of the top five in the 41-team tournament.
Gardner finished 4-1, moving through the bracket with two pins, a 10-1 major decision and a 5-1 decision over West Middlesex’s Anthony Gloan to reach the finals against Cranberry freshman Brayden Crocker.
Ranked No. 16 in Class 3A at 220 by papowerwrestling.com, Crocker slapped an 18-2 technical fall decision on Gardner for his first loss of the season. Cranberry is now a co-operative host program with Oil City, thus the move to Class 3A. Gardner is ranked No. 19 in Class 2A at 195.
Songer reached the semifinals with three straight pins before dropping a 9-2 decision to Penns Valley’s Bailey Shunk. In his first consolation bout, Songer fell 13-11 in a shootout with Clarion’s Login Dehner. He secured a fifth-place finish with a 10-2 major over Kane’s Harley Morris to cap a 4-2 weekend.
Wiant went 5-2 in a busy trip through the 132 bracket. He won his first two bouts before being blanked 5-0 by General McLane’s Matt Sheehan. Wiant won two consolation bouts before losing again and dropping into the fifth-place bout where he avenged the first loss to Leehan with a 3-1 decision.
At 106, Cook went 3-3. His three wins got him to the semifinals — pin, major and 7-1 decision — before losing 8-2 to eventual runner-up Hunter Robinson of General McLane. He dropped two decisions in the consolation bracket, the second in the fifth-place bout to Jamestown’s Mitchell Headley, whom he beat 7-1 in the quarterfinals.
Altobelli was a busy 4-3 at 126. He had a pin and 11-8 decision to start things off before getting shut out 5-0 by Will Burgess of Union City in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, he won two bouts before losing to McGuffey’s Jeff Pattison in the semifinals. In the fifth-place bout, Altobelli lost by default to St. Marys’ Marco Paropacic.
The Bulldogs filled 13 of the 14 weight classes, leaving their heavyweight slot vacant. Kris Shaffer and Hudson Martz were 2-2 at 145 and 182 respectively. Dalton Bish, Caleb Snyder and Noah Anderson each went 1-2 at 138, 152 and 160. Coltin Bartley and Kobe Bonanno were 0-2 at 170 and heavyweight.
Other D9 wrestlers who claimed titles were Kane’s Aiden Hulings and Alec English at 152 and 160.
