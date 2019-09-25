ERIE — Starting the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs powered their way to a 41-6 win at Iroquois Friday night.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold will take the road trip win. One more long one remains in a couple weeks at undefeated Coudersport on a Saturday night.
But first things first. The Bulldogs had to take care of winless Iroquois before this Friday’s Homecoming Night matchup with unbeaten Smethport.
“The trip on school busses was everything that we expected,” Gold said. “Fortunately, when we arrived at Iroquois, we met Danny Jordan (former Bulldog who was an All-American at California Pa.) who lives in the area waiting for us and after a few words from him, we were able to forget about the bus ride.”
Forget and mount up their power running game that once again produced solid numbers, piling up 337 yards on 30 carries.
“A win on the road, no matter how it comes, is always a great thing to accomplish,” Gold said. “The way we did it Friday, however, by physically controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball made me extremely happy. We still have a lot of things that we need to clean up, but it was the most complete game that we have played all season.
The Bulldogs got touchdown runs from five different players, led by two from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini on runs of 14 and 18 yards. Ray Shreckengost needed just eight carries for his 130 yards, scoring on a 49-yard run at the end of the third quarter on an impressive stiff-arm play on a Iroquois defender on his way to the end zone.
“Ray’s stiff arm was one of the most impressive I’ve seen at the high school level,” Gold said. “Ray, Hudson (Martz) and Kobe (Bonanno) once again went over the 200-yard mark as a trio, which is exactly what we want. Ray had some good fourth quarter carries and that is a product of not having to feed any one guy the ball 25-30 times a game.”
Mangiantini gained 63 yards on five carries, Bonanno added 53 yards on eight carries and Martz had 24 on five carries. Bonanno and Martz both ran for touchdowns as did Tate Minich from 40 yards out on his lone carry of the game.
Iroquois started the game with the ball and advanced deep into Bulldogs territory, getting a first-and-goal at the 8. Four plays later, the Braves came up empty with Bulldogs’ defensive end Ethan Hetrick sacking quarterback Ethan Klinzing on fourth down at the 10.
Aside from their only scoring drive in the third quarter, that was the only threat the Braves had at putting points on the board.
“We have twelve defensive goals that we strive for each Friday night,” Gold said. “We understand that if we can accomplish a majority of them it will put us in a position to win the game, but the most important goal on each and every play is to not give up points. We can bend at times but we can’t break. We most definitely bent but prevented ourselves from breaking by forcing the turnover on downs. I felt that really set the tone for us defensively for the rest of the night.”
The Bulldogs started a 21-point run in second quarter by marching 90 yards on 15 plays after stopping the Braves on downs. A Shreckengost 22-yard run to the Braves’ 16 helped set up Bonanno’s 4-yard TD run.
The Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out possession from Iroquois, which punted to Javin Brentzel and he returned the ball 45 yards to the Braves’ 30. Five plays later, Mangiantini raced into the end zone on a 14-yard run.
A Dalton Bish interception at the Bulldogs’ 35 set up the final score of the first half. A 10-play, 65-yard drive was capped by Martz’s 2-yard run and the Bulldogs led 21-0 by halftime.
Mangiantini was initially denied a touchdown on the opening drive of the second half when his 63-yard dash was called back to the Braves’ 43 on a holding call, but he eventually scored on a drive lengthened by three different flags on the Bulldogs on the drive with an 18-yard run.
Iroquois’ lone touchdown drive followed that when it went 78 yards, picking up a fourth-and-1 play on Dante Carr’s 46-yard run. Four plays later, Antonio Rodriguez scored on a 14-yard run. He led the team with 74 yards on eight carries with Carr adding 70 on eight attempts.
The Braves attempted an onside kick, but the Bulldogs recovered and on the next play, Shreckengost bullied his way 49 yards for his stiff-arm TD to put the Bulldogs up 35-6 late in the third.
Redbank Valley’s final score set into motion the PIAA’s running clock when Minich ran 40 yards for a touchdown to set the final score.