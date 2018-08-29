KNOX — Banged up some after its season-opening win last Friday at Keystone, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ injury list may have dampened some of the enthusiasm coming out of their 41-18 win.
The status of injured starters Justin Ferringer, Blaney Brooks and Chase Wiles weren’t completely known going into Friday’s home opener against Otto-Eldred. Head coach Ed Wasilowski wasn’t sure how it would all play out, but he was happy with how some of his younger players stepped in.
The Bulldogs led 21-12 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half for a win in the new District 9 League Small School South Division.
“It’s always important to win that first one and we hung together,” Wasilowski said. “We started out rough and we had a lot of distractions in the first half (with injuries), and I give Keystone credit. They came out in a 3-4 defense and we hadn’t seen that from them, but our line picked it up fairly well and we didn’t make a lot of adjustments at halftime.”
Bulldogs senior quarterback Keaton Kahle threw for 177 yards and ran for 123 yard, sparking the Bulldogs to a 512-yard offensive effort. He started the game’s scoring with an 85-yard run at the end of the first quarter and wound up finishing with 123 yards on just eight carries.
“We keep telling him that running is not a bad thing,” Wasilowski said. “Obviously, he’s one of the fastest kids in the district and just outran the whole team on that big play.”
Then in the second quarter, Kahle connected for a couple of touchdown passes, the first on a 2-yarder to Martz to put the Bulldogs up 14-0 at the 7:25 mark.
“The flip side is when he’s running, he’s not looking to throw, but he did a good job looking down the field,” Wasilowski said. “We thought he wasn’t worrying about the rush and looking for receivers. That’s one area he’s really improved.”
Keystone’s first two possessions of the game reached Bulldogs territory, the game-opening drive reaching the Bulldogs’ 8 on a third-and-goal play, but an intentional grounding play on a Ferringer sack backed up the Panthers and the drive stalled on downs back at the 20.
A quick Bulldogs three-and-out gave the ball back to the Panthers and they couldn’t take advantage of good field position, punting it back to the Bulldogs.
Three plays after the punt, Kahle rolled to his left on a passing play, tucked the ball in and raced down the Bulldogs sideline for the score.
“That was huge because it flipped the field,” Wasilowski said. “They had the momentum there and that took it away.”
Another three-and-out by the Panthers was followed by the Bulldogs’ second touchdown on Kahle’s 2-yarder to Martz. On the third play of the drive, Kahle hit Ethan Hetrick on a 46-yard pass on third-and-six.
Keystone, still spinning its offensive wheels after punting on its next possession, got back in the game when Brandon Kapp broke up a screen play and picked off a Kahle pass and returned it 55 yards to get the Panthers on the board.
Kahle and the Bulldogs responded, however, on the next possession, going 65 yards on five plays and capping it off when Kahle hit Hetrick on an 18-yarder. Kahle wound up completing 16 of 23 passes.
But Keystone responded as well cut the lead to 21-12 by halftime when Kapp caught an 18-yard TD pass from quarterback Isaak Jones, culminating a six-play drive that went 74 yards.
However, Bulldogs pulled away in the second half, scoring three times, twice on runs by Travis Crawford of 23 and 2 yards to start the second-half scoring.
Crawford’s first TD was the only score of the third quarter as he finished off the Bulldogs’ eight-play, 60-yard drive to start the second half.
Crawford’s 2-yarder followed by freshman Kris Shaffer’s fourth of five point-after kicks put the Bulldogs up 34-12 with 10:09 left in the game. His TD came one play after Hunter Wiles rambled 64 yards from the Bulldogs’ 35.
Wiles went for a team-high 149 yards on 11 carries with Crawford gaining 50 on 11 tries. Those two combined with Kahle for a big game on the ground.
“We knew we had pretty two good runners (in the backfield),” Wasilowski said. “Hunter really came to play in second half and Travis ran hard, but the key is that they were both blocking for each other and that nice to see
“I think our offensive line and backs kind of took over,” Wasilowski added. “We were able to run the ball fairly well. When you can’t stop the run, there’s no reason to throw and we were able to take a lot of time off the clock.”
Jones threw a 5-yard TD pass to Nick Weaver for Keystone’s final points with 5:55 remaining before Bulldogs’ Wiles set the final with his 1-yard run with 1:06 left.
All of the Bulldogs’ balanced offensive yards helped offset Keystone’s passing game. Jones completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards with one interception.
Martz picked off Jones on the possession after the Bulldogs went up 27-12 to start the third quarter. He made a nice over-the-shoulder catch at the Bulldogs’ 3.
While Buzard led the team with 10 tackles, freshman Joe Mansfield and Hetrick played strong at defensive end with Mansfield notching two sacks.
“I thought they did a nice job,” Wasilowski said. “Another big thing that helped were two of our freshman, Ray Shreckengost and Kolby Barrett came in and played well at tackle. Ray made big plays ad Kolby was pretty stout. If they keep playing at that level, we can rest Luke Hopper and Trent Bowersox and have them fresh on the offensive side.”
