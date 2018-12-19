NEW BETHLEHEM — In a match featuring just seven bouts, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs posted a 48-16 win over visiting Curwensville last Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0), who had six regulars out of the lineup because of injury or illness, won four of the seven bouts on the mat, all of them by pins with Trenten Rupp pinning Spencer Hoover in the third period at 113, Kris Shaffer decking Adam Shaw at 145, Caleb Snyder pinning Duane Brady at 152 and Hudson Martz pinning Nick Holbert at 182.
That’s it on the mat for the Bulldogs, who host their own 11-team Christmas Tournament on Dec. 29.
“(Curwensville) is down a little bit and we won some good matches,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “We wanted to see kids not get pinned and they didn’t. We have six starters out and it’s good for the kids to do it. Some who wrestled are sick. We’ll take the weekend off and get ready the next two weeks.”
Ridge Cook, Brayden Altobelli, Kobe Bonnano, Patrick Crawford, Hunter Martz and Kolby Barrett were all out of the lineup either because of illness or injury.
Curwensville’s returning state medalist Blake Passarelli bumped up to 132 to wrestle Ethan Wiant and jumped out to a 6-1 lead on two takedowns and two nearfall points in the first period for a 9-4 decision.
Passarelli was ranked No. 6 at 126 in the latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state rankings. He finished eighth at states at 113 last year.
“(Ethan) hung with him, but he got thrown to his back twice and that was the match,” Kundick said. “He had a cradle and didn’t get any points. They won’t see each other again, but I’m just glad (Curwensville) moved him up.
“It’s good experience and he wanted to wrestle him and that’s what I wanted to see. They won the bout, but it’s still good experience. You want to wrestle quality kids.”
The Golden Tide also got wins at 160 and 170 pounds. Cole Bressler majored Noah Anderson, 12-4, at 160 and Jake McCracken decisioned Coltin Bartley, 8-1, at 170.
Redbank Valley won forfeits at 120, 138, 195 and 220 while Curwensville took a forfeit win at 106. There were no bouts at 126 and heavyweight.
REDBANK VALLEY 48,
CURWENSVILLE 16
113-Trenten Rupp (R) pinned Spencer Hoover (C), 5:07. (6-0).
120-Mason Songer (R) won by forfeit. (12-0).
126-No match.
132-Blake Passarelli (C) dec. Ethan Wiant (R), 9-4. (12-3).
138-Dalton Bish (R) won by forfeit. (18-3).
145-Kris Shaffer (R) pinned Adam Shaw (C), 2:25. (24-3).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) pinned Duane Brady (C), 4:58. (30-3).
160-Cole Bressler (C) maj. dec. Noah Anderson (R), 12-4. (30-7).
170-Jake McCracken (C) dec. Coltin Bartley (R), 8-1. (30-10).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Nick Holbert (C), :53. (36-10).
195-Ray Shreckengost (R) won by forfeit. (42-10).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) won by forfeit. (48-10).
HWT-No match.
106-Jacob Carfley (C) won by forfeit. (48-16).
