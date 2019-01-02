NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs and Brookville Raiders square off for the 63rd time and it’s all tied up at 31-31.
The Raiders have beaten the Bulldogs eight straight times since Redbank Valley topped them in twice in 2012-13, including one in the D9 Class 2A Duals final, 33-29.
Here are ranked wrestlers from both teams, as per the latest papowerwrestling.com state and regional rankings. State-SR, NR-Northwest Region (includes D9 and D10).
The Raiders are ranked No. 7 in the latest state dual rankings.
Redbank Valley
106-Ridge Cook, NR-6
113-Trenten Rupp, NR-10
120-Mason Songer, SR-18, NR-3
126-Braydon Altobelli, SR-18, NR-6
132-Ethan Wiant, NR-8
220-Aiden Gardner, SR-18, NR-2
Brookville
106-Owen Reinsel, SR-13, NR-3
113-Cayden Walter, NR-11
132-Cabe Park, SR-25, NR-4
170-Elliot Park, SR-21, NR-6
182-Braden MacBeth, NR-9
HWT-Colby Whitehill, SR-3, NR-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.