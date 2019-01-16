NEW BETHLEHEM — Not getting the matchups desired nor the start it wanted, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team still managed to hold off Brockway for a 35-28 win Tuesday night.
It was another one of the key regular-season bouts to determined the setup for the upcoming District 9 Class AA Dual Meet Tournament. After losing to Brookville last week, the Bulldogs were able to notch a win over the Rovers and improve to 14-1 going into Thursday’s home match against Ridgway.
With a six-point forfeit win awaiting them in the final bout of the night at 106 pounds, the Bulldogs picked up key wins from Brayden Altobelli at 126, Kris Shaffer at 145, Hudson Martz at 182 and a match-clinching 2-1 win for Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick acknowledged that it was a big win ... barely.
“We’ll take it. I keep saying this, but it means nothing until February. We have to get a couple people healthy and it’ll be fine,” Kundick said. “We practice so hard and we made a lot of mistakes. We have to eliminate those mistakes if we have any chance of beating Brookville, Port Allegany or Brockway again. That’s what it’s going to come down to. We have to beat two of those four teams to move on.
“I like the way we responded, but we have to get better. It boiled down to I thought we were going to win and we almost lost. We have to get better.”
For Brockway (9-3), that’s losses to Port Allegany, Brookville and now Redbank Valley. Those four teams are expected to make up most if not all of the postseason bracket.
“The overall team effort wasn’t there tonight,” Rovers head coach Eric Grecco said. “Some individuals went out and did their job, but others have to step up. We have to get those close wins and it’s about heart and guts and we have to get that sooner than later.”
With the Bulldogs trailing 28-26 after Aiden Gardner’s 8-3 win over Justin Smith at 220, Bonanno had to avoid getting worse than majored to clinch the win.
Giving up 65 pounds to Hayden Thompson, he grinded out a 2-1 win, getting the decisive takedown with 23.7 seconds left in the bout.
That clinched it since the Rovers had no one to wrestle Ridge Cook at 106 in the final bout of the night.
“Just for him to beat that kid. He’s a quality wrestler,” Kundick said.
Early on, it was Brockway that got jump-started with Mark Palmer’s impressive 9-0 major over Trenton Rupp at 113. Palmer jumped out to a 4-0 first-period lead then added two more takedowns and an escape for the shutout.
“We were in some tight bouts and fell into some things that Redbank is good at and got lazy in some situations and got burned on it,” Grecco said. “We had some positives too. Mark dominated and that was a flip-flop match and to go in and get a major against Rupp, he did really well.”
That wasn’t how Kundick had things figured to start.
“It really wasn’t a good win,” Kundick said of his team beating the Rovers. “We made so many mistakes. Right off the bat, we lost with Trenten. We shouldn’t have lost that one but we did and it put us in a different mode from where we should’ve been.
“We came through with some good ones, but we lost the flip and that hurt us bad. That gave them a chance to move people and we couldn’t do anything.”
The Bulldogs got on the board when Mason Songer pinned Adam Stine in the first period at 120.
Dom Inzana bumped up to 126 to face the Bulldogs’ Brayden Altobelli and it was Altobelli who scored a huge four-point move with under four seconds remaining for an 8-5 win.
Brockway’s Anthony Glasl took care of Dalton Bish at 132, pinning him in the first period, then the Bulldogs answered with Ethan Wiant’s technical fall over Conner Ryckman at 138.
The teams traded close decisions at 145 and 152. Shaffer broke a 1-1 tie with a takedown of Tino Inzana with 40 seconds left for a 3-2 win. At 152, Linkin Nichols got the Rovers a 3-1 overtime decision, taking down Caleb Snyder with 23 seconds left in the 60-second takedown period.
Brockway went up 22-17 after 170 when Andrew Hickman pinned Coltin Bartley in the third period.
Hudson Martz then came up big for the Bulldogs with a third-period pin of Eric Johnson. Martz nearly pinned Johnson with a five-point move in the first period, but Johnson rallied back to tie it at 9-9 after two periods.
In the third, Martz escaped with 29.4 seconds left to take a 10-9 lead before countering a Johnson shot and pinning him with 16 seconds left in regulation. That gave the Bulldogs key bonus points and a 23-22 lead.
Garrett McClintick pinned Chase Bish in the first period for the Rovers, who grabbed a 28-23 lead, but with a forfeit loss at the end looming, Brockway had to come up with something at 220 or heavyweight.
That didn’t happen as Gardner beat Smith and Bonanno edged Thompson.
“All of those were huge wins,” Kundick said. “Kris Shaffer did a fantastic job. Brayden did a good job, thinking he was going to get an easy kid. They bumped away from Songer and now Brayden had to wrestle a tough match. We wanted the Wiant/Glasl matchup and they bumped, but it’s fine. All those matches were key ones. We won because of those big wins from those guys.”
The Rovers visit Mercer Thursday.
“You have to win more than lose in the close matches and if not, you won’t come out on top,” Grecco said.
REDBANK VALLEY 35, BROCKWAY 28
113-Mark Palmer (B) maj. dec. Trenten Rupp (R), 9-0. (0-4).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Adam Stine (B), 1:10. (6-4).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) dec. Dom Inzana (B), 8-5. (9-4).
132-Anthony Glasl (B) pinned Dalton Bish (R), 1:35. (9-10).
138-Ethan Wiant (R) tech. fall Conner Ryckman (B), 16-0, 4:50. (14-10).
145-Kris Shaffer (R) dec. Tino Inzana (B), 3-2. (17-10).
152-Linkin Nichols (B) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 3-1, SV. (17-13)
160-Noah Bash (B) dec. Noah Anderson (R), 4-0. (17-16).
170-Andrew Hickman (B) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 4:54. (17-22).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Eric Johnson (B), 5:44. (23-22).
195-Garrett McClintick (B) pinned Chase Bish (R), 1:24. (23-28).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) dec. Justin Smith (B), 8-3. (26-28).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) dec. Hayden Thompson (B), 2-1. (29-28).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (35-28).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.