NEW BETHLEHEM — Battling the elements of a slow and frustrating preseason, it’s ready or not for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field season next Monday at home against Armstrong.
Now, it’s still in a weather-permitting mode, which tells you all you need to know about the March preseason weather. We’re still not out of the woods yet.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had ‘winter’ stick around this long into March on a consistent basis,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “There’s nothing more frustrating than having your first meet less than a week away, and you’ve barely had any practices outdoors. We can only do so much indoors and the kids get frustrated.”
It’s a 36-man roster for the Bulldogs, who were sixth at districts and 8-3 in dual meets. Three district placewinners are back, led by junior state qualifier Keaton Kahle in the 100-meter dash, sophomore Sam Hetrick in the high jump and senior Clint Thurston.
From there, well, it’s been a tough preseason.
“It’s hard to picture were we sit from a team standpoint until we can break down each event and see what we have,” Rex said. “We will be very strong in some several events, but we are looking to fill some big shoes in other events. We have a very small senior class (4), but what we do have will make a big contribution to our overall points standing at each meet.”
Kahle was the district runner-up in the 100 dash and finished 23rd at states. He’ll be back and contend once again, likely dueling at least with returning champion Brendan Zerfoss of Clarion.
“Keaton had a little taste of state competition last year and he has been working his tail off this preseason to get back to that big show,” Rex said. “I look to see Keaton dominate in the sprints this season, much like he did last season.”
Hetrick had a breakthrough performance at districts last spring, nearly punching a ticket to states when he was one of five jumpers to clear 6 feet. But tiebreakers put Hetrick tied for third, but gave him plenty of momentum going into this year.
“Sam was a pleasant surprise for a last season and returns to his sophomore season with a lot of confidence, especially in the high jump,” Rex said. “He just missed out on a bid to states last year and I’m sure he will be aiming to secure that spot this season.”
Thurston placed in two throwing events at districts — third in the discus and just missing points with a seventh in the shot put — but a shoulder injury in football season and ensuing surgery moves him out of the throws and onto the track where Rex knows he’ll still contribute on limited duty.
“Losing Clint in the throws really hurts because those are a lot of first-place points and probably two state medals we will be missing out on,” Rex said.
From there, senior Cyle Bowser will try to build off his strong junior season in the long and triple jumps. Senior Logan Minich, Rex says, should be one of the stronger throwers in the district in the shot put and discus. The team’s other senior, Jeremy Troup, leads the distance group and should score points in those events.
Elsewhere, Rex pointed to sophomore Anthony Baileys (throws), junior brothers Hunter and Chase Wiles (multiple events), juniors Travis Crawford (pole vault) and Austin Sattely (middle distance), and sophomore Declan Fricko (distances) as likely contributors. There are probably more.
“We have a lot of young guys that I’m sure are going to step it up this season, and I believe we will be a contender for that KSAC title once again,” Rex said. “And several others have experience now and may raise some eyebrows.”
The overall coaching staff includes girls’ head coach Mike Fricko along with Megan Harmon, Billy Weaver, Jordan Popolis, Lynde Edmonds and Ron Wiser.
ROSTER
Seniors: Cyle Bowser, Logan Minich, Clint Thurston, Jeremy Troup.
Juniors: Travis Crawford, Dawson Delp, Keaton Kahle, Tanner Kerle, Dan Landers, Bryce Morgan, Sebastian Papp, Ethan Reichard, Austin Sattely, Brian Sattely, Colin Sheffer, Kasey Watkins, Chase Wiles, Hunter Wiles.
Sophomores: Anthony Baileys, Javin Brentzel, Alex Carlson, Nathan Curll, Declan Fricko, Aidan Griffin, Sam Hetrick, Luke Hopper, Austin Rupp, Ethan Wiant.
Freshmen: Aiden Gardner, Noah Anderson, Owen Fricko, Quinlin Griffin, Matthew Hopper, Trenten Rupp, Owen Shaffer, Kyle Watkins.
