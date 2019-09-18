NEW BETHLEHEM — A late note from Sheffield regarding the status of playing last Friday’s football game at Redbank Valley threw some doubt into whether the Bulldogs would suit up or not against the Wolverines.
But in the end, the game went off as the Wolverines, with 18 players in uniform, made the trip. The Bulldogs then took care of business early and often in a 61-28 win.
Scoring touchdowns in eight of their first nine possessions and sacking Sheffield quarterbacks eight times, all of them in the first half, the Bulldogs led 48-6 by halftime, starting the second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in motion.
It’s now 4-0 for the Bulldogs, who travel to District 10’s Iroquois this Friday.
“I reminded kids we were 4-0 last year and lost three in a row, so we have to do something different than last year treat this 4-0 as something different,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “We’ll take a trip to D10 against a team we’ve never played before. They don’t know anything about us or we don’t know anything about them, so we want to do something different to get to that 5-0 point that eluded us last year.”
Eight different Bulldogs scored touchdowns as Ray Shreckengost ran for two first-quarter scores of 2 and 17 yards. The Bulldogs gained 319 of their 400 yards in the first half while limiting Sheffield to just 55 yards due in large part to the eight sacks totaling 72 yards in losses and 10 plays overall for 102 yards in losses.
Gold said Sheffield called late Friday morning about the possibility of not playing the game. But that all shook out in what wasn’t the ideal week of preparation.
“It was a weird week,” Gold said. “We lost one day of practice due to a freak thunderstorm and then the fugitive situation in the area on Thursday, we lost a practice outside. I wasn’t feeling that good about the game because of the week, but the kids did what they did what they had to do in the first half. We knew they had some good athletes and they hit us for a touchdown on one play (in the first half). (Washington) threw the ball well, but I was happy with how we responded.
“I told starters in first half to go out and play their game and that’s what we did and played the JVs in the second half,” added Gold.
Ethan Hetrick, who caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Gunner Mangiantini for the Bulldogs’ other first-quarter touchdown and finished with three catches for 67 yards, led the defensive charge with 4 1/2 sacks. Joe Mansfield had two sacks and added a 14-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Mansfield’s two carries for 70 yards was enough to lead the Bulldogs’ 307-yard night on the ground. Hudson Martz had a 4-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished with 59 yards on six carries. Kobe Bonanno had a 7-yard TD run and gained 51 yards on four attempts. Justin Ferringer scored the other second-quarter TD from two yards out and finished with 46 yards on seven carries.
The Bulldogs started the second half with a scoring drive as Tate Minich ran from the Wolverines’ 7 to near the goal line before fumbling. Lineman Kade Minnick recovered in the end zone for the touchdown and 54-6 lead.
With the Bulldogs playing their backups the entire second half against the Wolverines, who brought 18 players, Sheffield enjoyed some success offensively. Walker Kyler threw TD passes of 55 and 7 yards to Mirahn Price and Caden Smead. Price caught a 39-yard TD pass from Slappy Washington the first half and then hooked up with Smead for the final Sheffield touchdown on a 35-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
Sheffield actually threw for 301 yards with Washington completing 12 of 26 passes for 216 yards with the three interceptions and two TD passes. Kyler was 4-for-4 with 85 yards and two TDs. Price caught seven passes for 191 yards while Smead grabbed five passes for 81 yards.
While Gold and his staff were a little frustrated about how the second half went as his backups faced mostly Sheffield’s starters because of its short roster, the big picture was satisfied.
In the post-game handshake line, the Bulldogs were thanked by each Sheffield player and coach, an obvious nod to sportsmanship and helping a struggling program keep some morale going forward. That certainly struck a positive nerve with the Bulldogs staff.
Sheffield lost its 23rd straight game dating back to the end of the 2017 season.
“I learned this from Coach Wasilowski over the years with games like this that you’ll eventually be on the other side of this if you’re coaching long enough,” Gold said. “We wanted to get the clock rolling in the second half, but you want to get your younger guys reps.”