COUDERSPORT — Staking claim as the final undefeated team in District 9, defending Class 1A champion Coudersport turned in quite a statement win a 56-0 rout of previously unbeaten Redbank Valley at Coudersport Area Recreational Park last Saturday night.
If it sounds like a lot of points, it is. The blowout loss by the Bulldogs is their worst in 58 years — a 75-0 loss to Clarion near the end of the 1961 season — and the second worst since the Redbank Valley jointure began in 1950.
It’s the most points given up in a game since the epic 58-46 loss to the Bobcats back in 2014.
“We took Sunday off and met as a group on Monday and everyone in our program shares the same opinion as to what happened and that is simply that we got manhandled and physically dominated from start to finish,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold Tuesday.
“Many times after a lopsided loss coaches use the phrase ‘That team isn’t so many points better than us.’ On Saturday night Coudersport was absolutely 56 points better than us,” Gold added. “Their coaching staff was 56 points better than our coaching staff and their players were 56 points better than our players. All of us are accepting that notion and as the captain of the ship, I accept full responsibility for our poor showing.”
The Falcons (7-0) dominated the line of scrimmage, limiting the Bulldogs (7-1) to just 83 yards of offense and just four first downs. They also intercepted quarterbacks Gunner Mangiantini and Cam Wagner four times, returning two for touchdowns.
Hayden Keck and Travis Gleason led the Coudersport offense that churned out 373 yards, 302 of those on the ground. Keck ran for 111 yards and one touchdown on a 30-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He also returned an interception 25 yards late in the second quarter, leading the Falcons to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Gleason ran for the Falcons’ first three TDs on runs of 27, 3 and 20 yards and finished with 108 yards on 20 carries.
Jacob Pitcher and Thomas Wilson ran for touchdowns in the third quarter, Pitcher’s 34-yarder on the first drive of the second half setting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion at the 10:35 mark.
The Bulldogs got past midfield just twice in the game, the furthest at the Falcons’ 41 on the final play of the first half. They managed just one first down in the second half.
In the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, Mangiantini was knocked out of the game after a 1-yard loss on a run. He suffered what was a season-ending broken collarbone injury as the Bulldogs try to secure an outright or share of the District 9 League’s Small School South Division title with a home game this Friday against Union/A-C Valley.
Coudersport, meanwhile, looks to secure its North Division title with two division games remaining, starting with a trip to Smethport this Friday.
The Bulldogs were limited to 62 yards on the ground on 24 attempts. Justin Ferringer ran for 21 yards on four carries, his longest run of 20 in the second half the Bulldogs’ longest play from scrimmage. Three other offensive plays went for 11 or more yards while 34 snaps resulted in plays of three or less yards.
“There were no moral victories from Saturday for us,” Gold said. “The only positives that existed Sunday morning was that we were still alive and breathing and that our current standing going into Saturday’s game did not change. We are still currently seeded number one for the playoffs with an opportunity to win a conference championship this Friday.”
That’s two straight lopsided wins for Falcons over the Bulldogs, including a 52-7 rout in last year’s first round of the playoffs. Late in the second half, the Falcons lost starting running back/linebacker Kolby VanWhy when he was ejected following a play on defense. He’ll sit out this week’s game against the Hubbers by PIAA mandate.