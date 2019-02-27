HYDE — After a two-year hiatus from the top of the podium, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs grabbed District 9 wrestling titles Nos. 74 and 75 at last Saturday Class 2A tournament held at Clearfield Area High School.
Sophomore Trenten Rupp and junior Ethan Wiant ran through their brackets at 113 and 132 pounds to give the Bulldogs their first two titles since Tanner Altobelli won the 126-pound title in 2016. The last duo to cop crowns were Altobelli and Keshon Truitt in 2015.
Rupp was the second seed in a small five-man bracket, which still had a couple of challenges to deal with. Rupp had to beat Brookville’s No. 3 seed Cayden Walter in the semifinals. During the season, Rupp beat Walter 4-2. This time around, it was a 3-2 win to get another shot at top-seeded Reese Vollmer of Port Allegany.
At the District 9 Duals in DuBois three weeks ago, Vollmer dealt Rupp a 13-5 major decision.
“Going into the D9 Duals, I knew he was tough and kind of went in conservative and didn’t want to give up anything big for the team,” Rupp said. “Here, I was wrestling good and went after him in the finals and ended up coming away with the win.”
Indeed he did, scoring the initial takedown in the first period, escaping to start the second and scoring a five-point move to take a 7-1 lead into the third.
Vollmer took Rupp down from a neutral start in the third, but he let Rupp out in efforts to try for a big move to get back in the bout, but Rupp took him down to set the final at 10-3.
“The first time he wrestled Vollmer, he was tentative and we needed him to not get pinned and that was in the back of his mind and he did good and held it to a major,” Kundick said. “But he came back, his confidence was boosted and it was fantastic.”
“I got the takedown in the first period and that was a big boost for my confidence,” said Rupp, who improved to 21-8. “I kept grinding from there and came out with the major.
“It feels great. I can’t wait to see my name up on the banner. It feels amazing.”
Wiant was the top seed in an 11-man bracket at 132 and he responded impressively with three straight pins, decking Coudersport’s Dylan Kelly in 1:15 and No. 4 seed Eli Petruzzi in 2:20 in the semifinals, setting up his finals matchup against Johnsonburg’s No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match and I didn’t want to underestimate (Shaffer) because there were a lot of upsets today,” Wiant said. “I just wanted to just score. If I could get a pin, that would be great.”
Shaffer advanced with an injury default win over No. 2 seed Cabe Park of Brookville in the other semifinal. Park came into the tournament with a shoulder injury and wasn’t able to continue after re-aggravating it against Shaffer.
Wiant scored a five-point move in the first period and wound up pinning Shaffer with 18 seconds left in the second period.
“He went in to shoot, I defended, went for ankle pick and got behind him,” Wiant said. “I’ve been working on my cradles a lot, so I hooked it up and coach yelled to make sure I grabbed the right arm. So I did and that was the pin.
“It’s awesome. I wasn’t expecting to pin my way through but today was amazing. I wrestled great, everyone wrestled great. It was awesome.”
Wiant improved to 31-6 heading to Sharon for the first time.
“He pinned all three kids and did fantastic,” Kundick said. “He’s hard-working, all season long. He’s a yearly wrestler and it shows. It’s all the time. Nobody can work any harder than what Ethan does.”
It’s Wiant’s second 30-win season, but first trip to regionals. Wiant took a 32-5 record into districts as a freshman, but went 1-2 and finished one win shy of regionals at 106 pounds.
Then last year, a knee injury just prior to the preseason nearly wiped out his season. But he got back on the mat and was 5-1 going into districts and once again finished one win shy of regionals at 132 pounds.
“Last year, I got hurt and I was hungry,” Wiant said. “I wanted to continue to practice. I focused on wrestling the past year, went to many tournaments and placed at nationals in Virginia, the season came and I kept working and making sure everything was spot on.
“I had two years, made sure my pins and cradles were on point. I worked hard on cradles. Everything was perfect. I’m so excited. It’s not going to be easy, but if I wrestle good I think I can make it to states.”
