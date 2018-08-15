NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s another season of the ABC Football League for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football program.
The three teams have a combined 65-man roster as they prepare for Saturday’s season-opener at Grove City.
Last year’s senior squad finished 9-1 and reached the league championship game before losing to Grove City. The juniors also made the playoffs and finished third, beating Slippery Rock and finishing the season 6-4.
This year’s head coaches are Dustin Kahle for the seniors, Dean Horne for the juniors and Andy Byers for the bantam division, which plays a running clock exhibition style of game with no official score kept.
The league this year consists of 11 teams, which also includes Union, Brookville, Moniteau, Clarion-Limestone, Karns City, Armstrong, East Brady, A-C Valley and Slippery Rock. Every team has a bye week built into the schedule.
Other games this week have Union traveling to Moniteau, C-L visiting Karns City, East Brady hosting Armstrong and Slippery Rock hosting A-C Valley.
ROSTERS
Seniors: Ashton Kahle, Noah Harrison, Kaden Watkins, Daniel Evans, Kaeden Neiswonger, Remington Mills, Broc Monrean, Coda Kirkpatrick, Rylan Rupp, Ashton George, Noah Schrecengost, Drew Byers, Brandon Ross, Luke Booth, Christopher Deal, Kolton Miller, Kaedyn Parger, Christian Farster, Devon Weckerly, Luke Downs, Caden Adams, Gavin Carroll, Darenger Truckley, Riley Byers, Hayden Rearick, Reagan Neiswonger, Dakota Smith.
Juniors: Easton Magagnotti, Braylon Wagner, Tanner McDonald, Brodey Smathers, Sean Yeany, Eli Shaffer, Gabe Spence, Peyton Kennemuth, Logan Cramer, Brock George, Canyon Martin, Hayden Smith, Bailey Bowser, Case Powell, Aiden Byers, Wyatt Byers, Malachi Stewart, J.T. Morris, Todd Gathers, Connor Colwell, Tristan Johnson, Griffin Truitt, Riley Schrecengost.
Bantams: Rowan Byers, Parker Kennemuth, Landon Hornberger, Caine Monrean, Mario Nicolli, Luke Grafton, Tayvin Kennedy, Kayleb Young, Owen Polka, Karson Rankin, David Gilmore, Nolan Wonderling, Landon Ortz, Gage Franklin, Brayden Wells.
SCHEDULE
August
18-at Grove City
25-Brookville
September
1-Slippery Rock
8-Bye
15-Karns City
22-at Armstrong
29-at East Brady, 9:30 a.m.
October
6-Moniteau
13-at C-L
Games begin with bantams at 4:30 p.m. with juniors and seniors to follow at approximately at 6 and 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise stated. A 9:30 a.m. bantam start is followed with games at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
