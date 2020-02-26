HYDE — Sending four to the finals and crowning one champion while qualifying seven for this weekend’s PIAA Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team finished sixth at last Saturday’s District 9 Tournament at Clearfield Area High School.
Senior Ethan Wiant continued his unbeaten season by capturing his second straight district title, this time at 145 pounds. (See accompanying story).
Three Bulldogs reached the finals and earned second-place finishes — juniors Trenten Rupp at 126, Aiden Gardner at 195 and Kobe Bonanno at heavyweight.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the third-place bouts with sophomore Ridge Cook winning his consolation finals bout at 113 pounds. Junior Dalton Bish and sophomore Ray Shreckengost were fourth at 132 and 220.
While Brookville put together a nearly spotless tournament to pull away with the team title with 221.5 points, it was a somewhat of a surprise for Brockway to slip into second place with 170 points, just ahead of Johnsonburg (167.5) and Port Allegany (164.5). Kane was fifth at 154, ahead of the Bulldogs who scored 130 points.
It’s now on to regionals starting Friday at Sharon and it’s another top-four finish among the 12-man brackets to qualify for the following week’s PIAA Championships in Hershey.
“We’re looking for a top-four finish again to get to states and that’s what we’re shooting for, any way you want to do it, you have to place in the top four,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said.
While Wiant upheld his top seed to the finals and won, Gardner and Bonanno matched their seed with runner-up finishes and Rupp improved on his third seed.
Rupp, who lost to Brookville’s Josh Popson during the season, was seeded behind the No. 2 Raider, but had a chance to avenge that loss in the semifinals and built a 10-3 lead over Popson before pinning him with three seconds left in the second period.
Then in the final against top-seeded Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany, Rupp trailed 5-0 before Johnson pinned him in the second period.
“It was a highlight to get to the finals avenging the loss to Popson,” Kundick said. “He got beat bad against Popson, but he was sick and he wound up going to the hospital, but he came back and showed what he could do. He’s wrestling well.”
Gardner was seeded second behind Brockway’s No. 2-ranked Eric Johnson at 195. After pinning Coudersport’s Matthew Fleniken in the quarterfinals, he grinded out a 4-2 win over Brookville’s No. 3 seed Cole LaBenne after trailing 1-0 going into the third period.
Then in the finals against Johnson, Gardner was aggressive but dropped an 11-5 decision.
Another Bulldogs No. 2 seed Bonanno was the underdog as well at heavyweight against reigning state champion Colby Whitehill of Brookville.
He opened with two pins against Coudersport’s Cooper Rossman and Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman before getting pinned for the second time this year by Whitehill with 14 seconds left in the first period. It was Whitehill’s third straight D9 title.
“Aiden made a couple mistakes in that final match but he wrestled good to get there and he’ll be there next week. We just have to work on a couple things,” Kundick said. “It’s the same thing with Kobe. He wrestled a fantastic tournament. He went up against state champion and stayed with him for a little bit, but sooner or later Whitehill is going to wear you down. That’s just the way it is.”
At 113, Ridge Cook matched his No. 3 seed by finishing third. He was pinned by eventual runner-up Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany in the semifinals, but rebounded with a third-place bout win over Kane’s Isaak Johnson, blanking him 6-0.
“Ridge had a great tournament in a pretty good weight class,” Kundick said. “There are a lot of good lightweights in District 9 and he wrestled well. He finished third and is moving on to next week and we’ll see what happens.”
Bish and Shreckengost reached the consolation finals and lost. Bish, seeded fourth, won his quarterfinal bout in a 9-4 sudden victory win over No. 5 seed Tyler Merritt of Ridgway.
Eventual four-time champion Anthony Glasl of Brockway pinned Bish in the first period in their semifinal matchup and then Bish had to beat Brookville’s Parker Fleming, 2-0, in overtime to secure a top-four finish. He was pinned by Port Allegany’s No. 2 seed Isaiah Caden in the third-place bout.
“Dalton wrestled great and in a good weight class,” Kundick said. “He came up against a good opponent and got caught. Like I said, all we want to do is qualify for next week and it’s a new week.”
Shreckengost, the No. 5 seed in a five-team bracket at 220, made things very interesting late against top-seeded and eventual champion Nathan Taylor of Brookville.
After pinning No. 4 seed Brennan Moore of Curwensville in the quarterfinals, Shreckengost ran up against Taylor who took him down twice for a 4-2 lead after the first period.
Then Shreckengost reversed Taylor in the second period to tie it up at 4-4 going into the third. Taylor reversed Shreckengost 19 seconds into the period, but Shreckengost got the gym’s attention with a bout-tying reversal with just eight seconds on the clock.
However, Taylor recovered and escaped for the deciding point in a hard-fought 7-6 win. He went on to beat Port Allegany’s Justin Young 9-2 in the final. Shreckengost, meanwhile was pinned by No. 2 seed Cale Ayers in the third-place bout.
“We didn’t expect that out of him and to go out there and do that (against Taylor, he had an opportunity to win that match,” Kundick said. “And, he’s pretty young into the wrestling thing and he’s doing good. He’s strong and he’s an athlete, and he’s going to make things happen.”
Cole Bish reached the fifth-place bout — the round was added to give each weight class a definite backup wrestler if a top-four qualifier for regionals could not perform — and lost his 106-pound bout and wound up 1-3 after losing an 11-1 major decision to No. 2 seed Chase Weimer.
The Bulldogs lost their 182-pound No. 5 seed and junior Hudson Martz after his bizarre quarterfinal bout against Brookville’s No. 4 seed Elliot Park Friday night.
Park built a 10-0 lead with two five-point moves and then in a bizarre finish, was dumped by Martz in the third period and nearly pinned with a five-point move.
On a restart, Martz took Park down with Park’s back to him and Park took injury time not long before Martz was disqualified from the tournament after punching Park on the mat.
“I don’t like seeing that stuff happen from anybody, let along my guys and there’s no place for that in the sport,” Kundick said. “He just got a little bit out of sorts and didn’t something he shouldn’t have done. He knows it now, but it’s too late once you do it.”
“It’s unfortunate,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “Kids lose their cool and we’ve seen (Martz) over the years and he’s been, for the most part, a pretty good kid and let his emotions get the best of him in a heated situation. It’s unfortunate, because he poses threats for people and is a dangerous wrestler. He will put you on your back and told Elliot there’s no safe lead. You’re up 10-0 but he needed to keep scoring points.”
Also for the Bulldogs, Alex Carlson was 0-2 at 120, Jacob Kundick finished 0-2 at 138, Noah Anderson was 0-2 at 160 and Coltin Bartley finished 1-2 at 170.