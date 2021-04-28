KNOX — Needing all seven innings to notch a 17-6 win at Keystone, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of 11 walks and five Panthers errors.
Bouncing back from Monday’s 6-3 loss to Clarion-Limestone, the Bulldogs improved to 7-2 as they host Moniteau Thursday and travel to A-C Valley Friday before Monday home date with Forest Area.
The busy stretch continues with a Tuesday trip to Clarion.
The Bulldogs built a 10-0 lead after four innings. In the third, Cam Wagner doubled in a run and Ty Hetrick followed with a two-run double to make it 6-0. Bryson Bain hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth.
Bulldogs starter Cam Wagner threw a two-hitter with four strikeouts and three walks in four innings before the Bulldogs took him out. Keystone scored five runs off reliever Mathew Kozma in the fifth before Ty Carrier and Owen Clouse finished things out on the mound.
Redbank Valley scored seven times in its final two at-bats. Kobe Bonanno hit a three-run homer in the seventh to finish his three-hit day with four runs scored.
Wagner had two hits while Tate Minich added a double. Jimmy Gundlach singled and walked four times, scoring three runs.
MONDAY, April 26
C-L 6, Bulldogs 3
At Alcola Park, the visiting Lions earned the season split with the Bulldogs by jumping out to a 5-1 lead through the first three innings before holding for their fourth straight win.
Two Bulldogs errors and a Jordan Hesdon run-scoring double put the Lions up 3-0 in the first inning and after Ty Hetrick’s RBI single drove home Kobe Bonanno with the Bulldogs’ first run in the bottom of the second, the Lions scored two more runs in the third on three straight doubles by Bryson Huwar, Hayden Callen and Hesdon.
The Bulldogs picked up their second run in the bottom of the fourth when Kobe Bonanno led off with a walk and came around to score on Owen Clouse’s two-out infield single to make it 5-2.
C-L increased its lead to 6-2 in the fifth when Callen doubled with one out and scored on Ryan Hummell’s groundout.
The Bulldogs threatened in the sixth and seventh innings, but managed just one run. In the sixth, Owen Clouse tripled with two outs and scored on Isaac Park’s single. In the seventh, Hudson Martz doubled and Bryson Bain walked to start the inning, but Callen, who threw the final two innings for the Lions, struck out Bonanno and got Jimmy Gundlach to line out into a double play to end the game.
Callen got the save in relief of Huwar, who struck out 11 and walked two while giving up six hits in five innings.
Bonanno and Clouse each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
Tommy Smith led C-L with three hits. The Lions had nine off Martz, Bonanno and Ty Carrier with Martz taking the loss.
FRIDAY, April 23
Bulldogs 6, Clarion 5
Also at Alcola Park, the Bulldogs broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when Bryson Bain singled in Owen Clouse with two outs.
The visiting Bobcats loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but Tate Minich got out of the jam with a strikeout to end the game and get the win in relief of Bain who threw the first five innings.
Bain gave up five hits while striking out four and walking one. The Bobcats scored four of their runs in the top of the third inning when Cole Slaughenhoup ripped a two-run home run and the Bobcats led 4-2.
But the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the third with two outs and never trailed the rest of the game. Ty Hetrick singled in courtesy runner Trevor Rearick and Richie Leasure singled in Jimmy Gundlach for the 5-4 lead.
Bain and Hetrick each had two hits with Bain, Kobe Bonanno and Owen Clouse hitting doubles.