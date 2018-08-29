NEW BETHLEHEM — Knowing that his roster just had to put in some time and hard work last year, Redbank Valley Bulldogs coach A.J. Blose still figured that the win-loss record probably wouldn’t be pretty.
One year later, the second-year coach and his team are coming off an 0-16-1 season. It wasn’t a shock, but Blose hopes to build off what he and his one-year older squad learned.
“With last year, we got our butt handed to us more than our fair share,” Blose said. “But I learned a lot for a first-year coach with formations and how to get the kids prepared. That’ll pay big dividends this year.
“It’s a totally different atmosphere this year.”
He didn’t have a senior on the roster last year, but did lose his leading scorer — Jordan Hicks — who moved out of the district. He has nine seniors on this year’s 20-man roster with no freshmen.
First-year senior Logan Wadding will take over goalie duties, which allows Blose to move last year’s goalie in senior Ethan Reichard into the midfield to help run the offense.
Blose said much of his lineup hadn’t been finalized last week. He will build around his returning experience with juniors Anthony Baileys and Declan Fricko at midfield or a defensive spot for Baileys and a forward scoring slot for Fricko. Juniors Jacob Faulk and Aiden Griffin will start on defense as well as junior Chase Guntrum, who could play elsewhere.
Seniors Dan Landers and a speedy Bryce Morgan along with Corben Beamer and Kasey Watkins will be part of the playing rotation.
Sophomores Owen Fricko, Koltin Kline, one of the team’s top scorers, along Kyle Watkins, defenders Landon Pence and Quinlan Griffin, and hard-working Jimmy Gundlach are all a big part of the lineup as well.
New to the roster this year are seniors Colin and Cooper Sheffer, and Nick Smith. Blose feels they can contribute on a team he believes is going in the right direction.
“I’m definitely excited about what we have going on,” Blose said. “I think this year, hopefully we’ll open some eyes with Redbank Valley soccer.
“They all worked hard, all came to conditioning and they worked their butt off. Moving forward, our ball skills have gotten a lot better, soccer smarts are better and I’ve gotten a lot more knowledge and learned some things.”
Ty Scott will assist Blose.
The Bulldogs travel to Keystone next Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: Logan Wadding, Colin Sheffer, Cooper Sheffer, Bryce Morgan, Nick Smith, Dan Landers, Kasey Watkins, Ethan Reichard, Corben Beamer.
Juniors: Anthony Baileys, Declan Fricko, Jacob Faulk, Aiden Griffin, Chase Guntrum.
Sophomores: Kyle Watkins, Koltin Kline, Owen Fricko, Landon Peace, Quinlan Griffin, Jimmy Gundlach.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Keystone
10-Karns City
12-at Brockway, 4 p.m.
18-at C-L, 6:30 p.m.
22-Mercer, noon
25-at Karns City
26-Forest Area
28-St. Marys, 4 p.m.
October
1-Kane, 4 p.m.
3-at West Shamokin
4-Oil City, 6:30 p.m.
6-at Forest Area, Tionesta, noon
8-at Brookville, 7 p.m.
9-C-L
11-Keystone
15-at DuBois CC, TBA
17-West Shamokin
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
