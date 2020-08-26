SLIPPERY ROCK — The Redbank Valley Valley Bulldogs opened their ABC Youth Football League season with a split on the road last Saturday at Slippery Rock.
While the seniors were blanked 32-0 by the hosts, the juniors notched a 22-6 win over Slippery Rock.
The Bulldogs are off this week before visiting Clarion-Limestone on Sept. 5.
In the juniors win, Landon Hornberger and Parker Kennemuth scored touchdowns in the first half. Hornberger returned an interception 18 yards for the first score with Tavin Kennedy adding a two-point conversion run.
Kennemuth made it 14-0 before halftime on a 45-yard run. With the Bulldogs leading 14-6 in the second half, Kennemuth scored again on a 25-yard run. Kayleb Young completed the scoring by adding the two-point conversion run.
In the seniors game, J.T. Morris led the defense with six tackles while Case Powell and Bryson Adkins each made two stops. Quarterback Sean Yeany completed two passes for 10 yards, both going to Griffin Truitt. Peyton Kennemuth ran for 33 yards on six carries. Riley Schrecengost and Conner Colwell ran for 15 and 10 yards respectively.
LAST WEEK’S SCORES
SENIORS
Slippery Rock 32, Redbank Valley 0
Karns City 36, Union 8
East Brady 60, Brookville 0
Armstrong 14, C-L 6
JUNIORS
Redbank Valley 22, Slippery Rock 6
Union 26, Karns City 0
Brookville 58, East Brady 0
Armstrong 14, C-L 0
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Slippery Rock at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
East Brady at Armstrong, 8 a.m.
C-L at Karns City, 4:30 p.m.
Byes: Redbank Valley, Union
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Brookville at Union, 4:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at C-L, 4:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at East Brady, 8 a.m.
Byes: Armstrong, Karns City