BROOKVILLE — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs youth football program split their games at Brookville last Saturday night, the juniors winning 32-22 and the seniors dropping a 14-12 decision to the Lumberjacks.
The juniors improved to 2-0 as Braylon Wagner scored three touchdowns, returning the opening kickoff 60 yards for a score and running for two touchdowns to go with his 134 yards on seven carries.
Brock George ran for 62 yards on nine carries with a touchdown while Wagner tossed a 12-yard TD pass to Eli Shaffer.
Case Powell led the defense with five tackles with J.T. Morris and Connor Colwell each making four stops. Todd Gathers and Colwell intercepted passes.
The seniors dropped to 0-2 with their second two-point loss as they were intercepted in the end zone on the final play of the game. Ashton Kahle ran for both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns.
Both teams are at home for the first time this Saturday against Slippery Rock with a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff.
Scores from across the league:
Seniors
Brookville 14, Redbank Valley 12
Grove City 34, Union 6
C-L 28, Moniteau 0
East Brady 60, Karns City 0
Armstrong 14, A-C Valley/Keystone 0
Juniors
Redbank Valley 32, Brookville 22
Union 16, Grove City 0
C-L 36, Moniteau 14
Karns City 6, East Brady 0
Armstrong 36, A-C Valley/Keystone 0
