JOHNSONBURG — Saving his ace until another day, Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball coach nearly pulled off a difficult task of winning road playoff games on back-to-back days.
After knocking off Cranberry 4-3 in eight innings in last Wednesday’s quarterfinals, the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs turned around on Thursday and trekked to No. 2 seed Johnsonburg and went extra innings again.
Sparked by a two-run home run by senior Neil MacDonald, the Rams rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to pull out a thrilling 3-2 walk-off victory in eight innings at Knothole Park.
The season ended at 10-8 for the Bulldogs, who went with Grayson Harman on the mound in the win over Cranberry. Hibell brought in Layton enough to help close out the game, but he was still eligible for the Rams and nearly carried them to the win.
“The two-run homer in the middle of the game against Layton was tough,” said Hibell. “We knew MacDonald and (Johnny) Mitchell were their top two hitters, and that we just had to try to limit their damage. And, I think we did a good job of that. To hold that team over eight innings to three runs was a pretty solid effort between Layton, our No. 1, and (Blaney) Brooks, who is our three or four (pitcher).
“There’s nothing I’d do different. We gave a heck of an effort. We just didn’t make the plays at the right time.”
The Bulldogs (10-8) jumped to an early lead after scoring twice in the top of the third against the starter Mitchell. However, MacDonald’s two-run blast in the fourth — which followed a leadoff double by Austin Green — put Johnsonburg back in the game and breathed some life back into the Rams.
Outside each team’s two-run half innings, the game was primarily ruled by pitching and defense. The teams combined to strike out 22 times in the game, with the Johnsonburg duo of Mitchell and freshman reliever Gabe Watts accounting for 13 of those.
Mitchell tossed the first four innings and came away with a no-decision after giving up the two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two. Watts relieved Mitchell in the fifth and threw four scoreless innings to get the win. He struck out six and walked one.
Ironically, the game’s lone error gave the Rams the 3-2 walk-off victory in the bottom of the eighth.
Johnsonburg’s Kacey Raubenstrauch led off the eighth with a double to left-center, while Green ripped a single between the third baseman and the bag. Redbank then elected to intentionally walk MacDonald and set up a force play at any base with no outs.
That brought Mitchell to the plate, and he lined a pitch to second. The ball was dropped, and in the confusion Raubenstrauch scored from third to win the game and propel the Rams into the D-9 Class AA championship game next week.
While the Bulldogs’ lone error cost them, the Rams played errorless ball while throwing out four runners on the bases outside routine plays. Johnsonburg gunned down two runners at the plate in the game trying to score on hits, while Mitchell picked off a runner at second in the third prior to the Bulldogs scoring their two runs.
“Obviously, you take them (win) any way you can them,” said Johnsonburg coach Jeff Peterson. “I knew it was going to be a tough game coming in to begin with. They battled with us the last time, and the kid who pitched today played short the last time and I knew he was going to pitch and had one heck of an arm. He’s a tough pitcher and brings it.”
Redbank threatened in the top of the first when Layton singled and Bonanno walked with two outs. However, Mitchell struck out Grayson Harman to end the threat.
The Bulldogs finally broke the ice in the third.
Logan Wadding and Blaney Brooks led off the inning with the back-to-back singles that ultimately led to Redbank having two runners in scoring position. That quickly changed though on an odd pickoff play.
Mitchell faked a throw to second before flipping the ball to shortstop MacDonald well in front of the bag. Brooks froze on the play, as MacDonald ran towards him, Brooks broke for third instead of back to the bag. With Wadding standing at third, all MacDonald had to was track down Brooks and tag him out.
The play proved pivotal when Layton singled and Bonanno doubled with two outs to score Wadding and Layton, respectively. Bonanno was cut down trying to go to third on a late throw to the plate.
The damage was done though as the Bulldogs went up 2-0.
That lead looked safe early on with Layton on the mound, as the Bulldog faced one over the minimum through three innings —allowing just a walk and infield single.
Green and MacDonald quickly changed that in the fourth, though, with MacDonald’s blast evening the score at 2-2.
Redbank had the biggest threat over the final three innings before the game went to extras.
Bonanno led off the top of the sixth with a walk and promptly took second on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Cameron Travis smacked a single the other way to right field. Johnsonburg’s Ben Freeburg momentarily bobbled the ball, which led to some indecision for Hibell, who elected to send Bonanno home on the play from the third-base coaching box.
Bonanno stumbled slightly on the bag as he rounded third, which gave Freeburg plenty of time to recover and gun down the Bulldog at the plate to keep it a 2-2 game.
Redbank got a nice pair of defensive plays in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings. Layton, who moved to short after reaching the 100-pitch limit, made a diving stop in the hole on a ball hit by Daunte Allegretto and threw out the Ram to end the inning.
Layton then led off the eighth with his third single of the game. The Bulldog never left third though, as Watts recorded a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.
That set the stage for the Rams dramatics in the bottom of the eighth to win the game.
The Bulldogs’ season ended in a Class 2A bracket that was fairly even. It’s Johnsonburg and Brockway, which advanced with a 7-5 win over Brookville, in Wednesday’s final at Showers’ Field.
“The aces in Class 2A were so strong. It just mattered who you played and who they had available,” Hibell said. “If you had aces at right time, you had the success. I firmly believe we get to title game, we would’ve won. … We put ourselves in situation to fight from behind with the seeding. We didn’t quite take care of enough during the season with some losses and we were rained out in some games that could’ve made a difference.
Three seniors move on from the Bulldogs’ roster — Layton, Harman and Cameron Travis.
“All have been contributors since they were freshmen at different points, either as starters or big contributors,” Hibell said. “They were all ultimate team players who didn’t care as individuals and just wanted to win. It’s hard to replace that team-first mentality.”
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, May 23
Redbank Valley 3, Cranberry 2
At Seneca, Grayson Harman gave the Bulldogs a strong effort on the mound and wound up combining with Bryan Layton and Blaney Brooks to win their playoff opener on the road against the Berries.
Logan Wadding doubled with one out and scored on an error in the top of the eighth inning. Layton threw 1 2/3 innings of relief of Harman before leaving the game so he could pitch against Johnsonburg. Layton got the win with Hudson Martz getting a game-ending strikeout.
Prior to that, Harman went six innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.
“It was a gamble, but we do have a confidence in Grayson so it wasn’t risky for us,” Hibell said of starting Harman instead of Layton. “We knew we had to score a handful of runs to win, but Grayson was able to hold them. He did a great job.”
The Berries scored a run in each of their first three at-bats but were held scoreless the rest of the way as Harman, Layton and Martz combined on a five-hitter.
The Bulldogs tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning when Nick Smith reached on an error and scored on Kobe Bonanno’s one-out single. Cameron Travis singled home a run in the Bulldogs’ two-run third.
Cranberry scored unearned runs in the first and second innings. Comiske singled in Gladin with two outs in the third to put the Berries up 3-2.
Tommy Flinspach, Adam Smerkar and Trevor Gladin pitched for Cranberry, combining on a four-hitter but walking seven. Gladin took the loss, going the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing a hit and giving up the unearned winning run with a strikeout.
Brandon Forrest singled twice for the Berries.
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.