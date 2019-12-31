NEW BETHLEHEM — Splitting its two games at last weekend’s Redbank Valley Holiday Classic, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team takes a 2-6 record into the new calendar year.
The Bulldogs started with a 62-44 win over Forest Area last Friday before dropping a 75-54 decision to North Clarion Saturday night.
Neither game affected the KSAC standings, nor was there a champion crowned at the event since all the games were pre-scheduled.
The Bulldogs play their next four games on the road, starting Friday at Moniteau and then Jan. 8 at Moniteau.
Against North Clarion, Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain led the way with 24 and 15 points respectively.
Matson Higgins dominated the game for the Wolves, scoring 25 points with 10 assists. Drew Gatesman and Collin Schmader scored 14 and 11 points respectively.
The Bulldogs started with their 18-point win over Forest Area last Friday. The Bulldogs gradually pulled away with a 31-25 lead at halftime and 46-37 advantage going into the fourth quarter before outscoring the Fires 16-7 over the final eight minutes.
Bryson Bain scored 22 points, 13 of them coming in the second half. He sank six 3-pointers as well. Chris Marshall scored 16 points while Declan Fricko turned in a double-double effort with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go along with five assists.
Franklin Meals scored 19 points with five 3-pointers to lead Forest Area.
In the other games over the weekend, A-C Valley edged North Clarion last Friday, 56-54. A-C Valley completed a 2-0 weekend with a 71-49 rout of Forest on Saturday.