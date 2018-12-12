NEW BETHLEHEM — A schedule snafu in the offseason had the Redbank Valley Bulldogs open the season with a doubleheader.
Not in baseball. Basketball.
And after walking off the court Saturday night with a 1-1 record, Bulldogs head coach Manny Marshall was satisfied with how his team got through the unusual schedule.
The Bulldogs opened with a 64-59 loss to West Shamokin, they rebounded not long after that and edged Slippery Rock, 54-50.
The whole thing evolved into a three-team weekend because of a misunderstanding with Mercer, with Redbank Valley officials thinking the defending champion Mustangs were coming again this year. They wound up in Brookville and finished 0-2 with losses to Brookville and Brockway.
That mean Slippery Rock and West Shamokin played last Friday night with West Shamokin winning, 68-58.
“I was very happy with the doubleheader split,” Bulldogs head coach Emmanuel Marshall said Sunday. “They knew coming in that it would be a tough task, but they stayed focused the week prior and prepared themselves physically and mentally.
“They played high-intensity basketball for eight quarters straight with both games coming down to the wire. They’re excited to get the regular season going.”
Wednesday, the Bulldogs were scheduled to host Karns City and Friday they host Union in back-to-back KSAC-South matchups. Next Tuesday and Thursday in the final two games before Christmas, they visit A-C Valley and then host Keystone before the break.
Against West Shamokin, the Bulldogs trailed 16-9 after the first quarter and 32-22 at halftime before cutting into the lead and trailing by six at 43-37 going into the fourth before edging the Wolves, 22-21, to set the final margin.
Carson DeWitt scored 26 points for the Wolves while Nick Smith finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs, 14 coming in the second half.
Also for the Bulldogs, Keaton Kahle scored 14 points and Tanner Kerle had 13 points.
After that, the Bulldogs evened up their weekend with a win over Slippery Rock. Once again, it was Smith finished with a team-high 21 points, 18 coming in the first three quarters. He also had four steals.
The Bulldogs led 30-28 at halftime and after a 10-10 third quarter, edged the Rockets 14-12 in the fourth quarter.
Kahle scored 16 points and Bryson Bain added nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Tanner Kerle scored five points and blocked six shots.
Judah Roth scored 18 points for the Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.