NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley youth football teams won their ABC League matchups with visiting Karns City last Saturday.
The juniors improved to 4-0 with a hard-fought 22-14 win as Braylon Wagner ran for 242 yards on 10 carries with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Brock George ran for 50 yards on 10 carries. Connor Colwell added a two-point conversion.
Defensively, Wagner led the way with 11 tackles while J.T. Morris and Case Powell each had nine stops. Tristan Johnston made six tackles and made a fumble recovery. Malachi Stewart and Gabe spence each had five tackles.
The seniors evened their record to 2-2 with a 44-8 rout as Ashton Kahle scored two touchdowns, and Caden Adams, Noah Shreckengost and Ashton George reached the end zone as well.
Both teams head to Armstrong for a 4:30 p.m. bantam division kickoff start on Saturday.
