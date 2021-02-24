HYDE — Going 1-2 in the finals and 4-1 in the third-place bouts, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs turned in a third-place finish at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Tournament held at Clearfield Area High School.
That means that the Bulldogs send seven to this Saturday’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School. It’s a one-day event this year with the top four finishers qualifying for the new West Super Region at Indiana University’s Kovalchick Center on March 6.
Senior Trenten Rupp won his second D9 title, taking the 132-pound crown, while seniors Hudson Martz and Aiden Gardner reached the finals at 189 and 215 and finished second.
In the consolations, freshman Daniel Evans, sophomore Cole Bish and junior Ridge Cook took third at 106, 113 and 120 pounds while senior Kobe Bonanno was third at heavyweight. Dalton Bish came up a win shy of a trip to Sharon with a fourth at 145.
“I’m not disappointed with that number going to Sharon,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “We had a couple of other opportunities to finish higher and we didn’t, but we’ll just take it and next week is another week and we’ll try to prove ourselves next week.”
Port Allegany and the Bulldogs both send the most regional qualifiers to District 10 territory this week with their seven, one more than D9 champion Brookville which scored 174 points with the Gators (174) and Bulldogs (140.5) following.
Johnsonburg, perhaps the pre-tournament favorite with five No. 1 seeds, slipped to fourth place with Brockway rounding out the top five team finishes.
For Rupp, it’s his second title after winning his first as a sophomore at 113 pounds. He now has one more district title than his dad Erik, who won the 152-pound title back in 1997.
“I got my name on the banner again and passed my dad up so that was a goal of mine, but the work isn’t done yet and I’m looking for another good performance (at regionals),” said Rupp, who improved to 11-1 and
This time as the top seed at 132, he pinned his way to the final starting with Cranberry’s Evan Hepler in the quarterfinals and then Brockway’s No. 4 seed Garret Park in 57 seconds in the semifinals.
In the final against No. 2-seeded freshman Ryder Kuklinskie of Curwensville, Rupp forced the action right out of the gate, scoring a four-point move in each of the first two periods to make it 8-0 going into the third where he added a takedown before Kuklinskie’s only point came off an escape.
“Every day I show up to practice or matches, whatever it is, with the mentality that I have a hard hat and a lunch pail and I’m not going to leave until the job is done,” Rupp said. “I think that was pretty evident that happened (in the final).”
“He did a fantastic job, he’s looking good and his technique is on spot and he had a good run so far here,” Kundick said.
Seeded No. 7 a 189, Martz pinned his way to the final as well. In the prelims against Clarion’s Peyton Means he needed 47 seconds before dumping No. 2 seed Isaac Zimmerman of Johnsonburg in 1:08.
Martz earned his finals berth with a 57-second pin of No. 6 seed Jake McCracken of Curwensville.
Martz’s run ended against top-seeded Ethan Finch of Sheffield. Finch, a returning state medalist with a No. 4 state ranking, pinned Martz with 30 seconds left in the first period up 5-0.
“I thought Hudson wrestled fantastic,” Kundick said. “He’s a dangerous wrestler. Everybody has said that and he pinned two guys and Finch in the finals was tough and stopped him, but he’ll be there this weekend and Hudson will go where nobody knows him.”
Gardner was the top seed at 215 and also pinned his way to the finals with a second-period fall of Clarion’s Logan Edmonds and Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers in the semifinals.
Against second-seeded junior Bryce Rafferty of Brookville, Gardner fell behind 5-1 going into the third period as Rafferty scored two takedowns and an escape. Gardner escaped and took Rafferty down 17 seconds into the third period, but Rafferty got out of that and countered a Gardner shot to set the 8-4 final.
“It was a tough match and he made a couple bad mistakes,” Kundick said. “He did most of the shooting, but didn’t get anything.”
The consolation finals went well for the Bulldogs as returning state qualifier and second-seeded Kobe Bonanno clinched a regional berth in his third-place matchup with Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman. He decked Kunselman in the second period to get back to Sharon.
Bonanno dropped his semifinal bout against No. 3 seed Justin Young of Port Allegany in a 1-0 decision. Young’s second-period escape was the only point of the bout. He was pinned by Brookville’s Nathan Taylor in the final.
Bonanno pinned Sheffield’s Danah Campbell in his consey opener to get to Kunselman for third place.
The Bulldogs’ three lightweights got back to a third-place finish. At 106, Evans made the most of his first postseason by beating No. 2 seed Chase Kyler of Sheffield for third with a 55-second pin to finish 3-1 for the day. His lone loss was a pin to Brookville’s top-seeded Cayden Walter, who lost in the finals to eventual Outstanding Wrestler Weston Pisarchick of Brockway.
At 113, Cole Bish was knocked into the consolations by eventual champion Jacob Carfley of Curwensville in a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals. Bish got to the third-place bout with a 13-0 major decision of Sheffield’s Collin Brown before blanking Brookville’s Jared Popson for third, 7-0.
Cook, seeded second at 120, was pinned by Port Allegany’s Chase Weimer in the semifinals. He rebounded with two wins in the consolations, a 4-3 decision over Sheffield’s A.J. Barnes and a pin of Kane’s Alex Bechakas.
“They did a great job, all four of them,” They all have opportunities, so we’ll just see what happens.
Dalton Bish dropped his consolation final for third place when he was pinned by Curwensville’s Lucas Aughenbaugh.
Three other Bulldogs wrestled with Gavin Kerchinski (1-2) at 138, Baylee Anthony (0-2) at 152 and Noah Anderson (0-2) at 160. The Bulldogs did not have a wrestler entered at 126 and 172 pounds.