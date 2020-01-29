GROVE CITY — Placing three in the top four spots at last weekend’s 36-team Fred Bell Tournament at Grove City High School, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team tied for sixth place in the team standings.
At the top of the lineup was 145-pound champion Ethan Wiant, who ran the table with five wins to take the title and hike his career win total to 99 wins going into Tuesday’s match against Franklin.
Kobe Bonanno finished third place at heavyweight while Cole Bish finished fourth at 106 pounds.
The Bulldogs scored 119 points, tying with Meadville. Glendale out of District 6 was first with 177 points, ahead of runner-up Kane (150.5) and DuBois (133.5) from District 9. General McLane (132) and Penns Valley (125) also placed ahead of the Bulldogs and Bulldogs of Meadville.
“We weren’t planning on placing very well with three starters out,” said Redbank Valley head coach Mike Kundick, who had Coltin Bartley, Kris Shaffer and Aiden Gardner out of the lineup. “We just went out there to do the best we could and try and prepare for (Duals). And the kids wrestled well. It was a tough, grueling tournament, and they really came through.”
Wiant won a massive 34-man roster by going 5-0 at 145, including the first four by bonus points. He pinned Falconer’s Evan Phanko in the first period, notched a 17-0 technical fall of Kane’s Luke Ely and then another technical fall in a 16-1 win over North Easts Devin Muscarella before pinning South Side’s Anthony Navarra in the semifinals.
Against Jarrod Rodgers of Titusville in the finals, Wiant scored a takedown in each of the three periods for a 6-0 win and the 99th of his career.
“We told him to do what he needed to do to win the matches,” Kundick said. “He didn’t need to worry about bonus points, to just go out and wrestle a strategic match and win and that’s what he did. There were many good kids in the bracket.
“He’s just on right now and to be undefeated with our schedule, that’s pretty good.”
Bonanno was busy at heavyweight, going 6-1 and winning his consolation finals bout in a 4-1 decision over Glendale’s Kyle Jasper. He took a 2-1 lead into the third period before adding some insurance with a takedown.
He won his first two bouts with pins of Harbo Creek’s Darryn Kalicky and Warren’s Easton Hultberg before reaching the quarterfinals where he lost a 3-1 decision to Moon’s Sennaca Harney.
From there, however, he won four straight to claim third with a pin of Cranberry’s Xavier Barton, then a 5-2 decision over Steve Heme of Maplewood before gaining a spot in the third-place bout by pinning McDowell’s Mark Chambers in the second period.
“These are big heavyweights and most were bigger than him,” Kundick said. “He had a fantastic tournament and could’ve won it easily. He had a couple of penalty points and if you do that, it’s going to cost you. A lot of those matches are one- and two-point matches. That’s the way it goes, but Kobe had a great tournament.”
The freshman Bish at 106 went 3-2 for his fourth-place finish. He started with two major decisions, 13-0 over Henery Meyers of Peters Township and 10-1 over Penns Valley’s Chase Fleshman in the quarterfinals before falling 10-7 to McDowell’s Logan Sallot in the semifinals. Bish led 6-1 before Sallot rallied for the win.
Then in the consolations, Bish beat Curwensville’s Jake Carfley 7-3 to earn a third-place bout matcup with Jamestown’s Mitch Headley and lost 5-4.
“Cole had a fantastic tournament,” Kundick said. “He should have won the tournament. He was beating his guy bad in the semis and made a mistake and it cost him the match. He’s a freshman and is going to make mistakes, so he knows that and he should’ve won. But you have to learn to lose and he’ll learn from it.
“He came back and wrestled well (in the consolations) ... He’s only a freshman and is going to build from it.”
The rest of the Bulldogs tournament lineup:
— Ridge Cook was 3-2 at 113 pounds.
— Alex Carlson finished 0-2 at 120.
— Trenten Rupp was 4-2 at 126.
— Dalton Bish finished 2-2 at 132.
— Jacob Kundick was 0-2 at 138.
— Gage Snyder finished 1-2 at 152.
— Noah Anderson finished 1-2 at 160.
— Hudson Martz was 3-2 at 182.
— Ray Shreckengost finished 3-2 at 220.
— The Bulldogs didn’t have a wrestler at 170 or 195.