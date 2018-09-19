SHEFFIELD — Never, ever expect Redbank Valley Bulldogs coach Ed Wasilowski to look ahead on his schedule.
But when it comes to generalities and how he feels his team is playing at a given point, that’s a different story. So after an easy 49-0 win at Sheffield last Saturday afternoon and staring at an upcoming schedule with four teams sporting a combined 12-4 record — Clarion-Limestone (3-1) at home this week, at Smethport (4-0) Sept. 28 and Curwensville (2-2) Oct. 5) before home again with Coudersport (3-1) on Oct. 12 — Wasilowski had the obvious outlook.
“We’re in a good place, but we have to get better. The meat grinder is coming up,” Wasilowski said after beating the winless Wolverines. “We have C-L, Smethport, Curwensville and Coudersport coming and if we don’t improve we won’t be undefeated for long. Hopefully, the kids come ready to work on Monday.”
Sheffield, which lost its starting quarterback Matt Dunham early in the first game of the season , had its losing streak extend to 14 games dating back to the beginning of last year’s 0-10 run. This year, they’ve been outscored 211-12.
“We just wanted to make sure nobody got hurt and we got the win,” Wasilowski said. “I give Sheffield kids a lot of credit. They’re going through a tough year. They lost their starting quarterback right off the bat and are still showing up and playing hard. What can you say about a game like that?”
The Bulldogs posted 35 points in the first quarter, scoring the first four times they got the ball and needing just 12 plays overall. Then Javin Brentzel returned a punt 65 yards to put the Bulldogs up 35-0 with still 26 seconds left in the quarter.
Brentzel was the only Bulldog to find the end zone more than once, scoring on backup quarterback Chase Bish’s 21-yard pass with 2:40 left in the second quarter that gave the Bulldogs a 42-0 halftime lead.
In a fast-moving second half with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule clock in motion and limiting the Bulldogs and Wolverines to a combined 34 offensive plays from scrimmage, the game’s lone score was Ray Shreckengost’s 12-yard run 34 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs outgained the Wolverines, 308-59. Thanks to 36 yards of losses on three bad snaps from center, Sheffield was limited to just minus-3 yards rushing on 24 attempts. Overall, the Wolverines managed just four first downs and took just four offensive snaps in Bulldogs territory, the closest being the Bulldogs’ 44 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got things going quickly on Hunter Wiles’ 44-yard TD run on the game’s fourth play. Sheffield fumbled a bad snap on its first possession, Joe Mansfield recovered the ball at the Wolverines’ 27 and on the next play, quarterback Keaton Kahle hit Hunter Martz with a 27-yard TD pass.
Travis Crawford’s 5-yard run and Kahle’s 69-yard keeper put the Bulldogs up 28-0 by the 2:20 mark of the first quarter. Then Brentzel went untouched on his punt return to make it 35-0.
The Bulldogs spread things out, getting their first-string offense out by the start of the second quarter. Kahle completed 3 of 5 passes for 53 yards while Bish was 4-for-9 for 40 yards.
On the ground, seven different Bulldogs combined for 215 yards on the ground, led by Kahle’s 73 yards on just three carries. Shreckengost gained 50 yards on seven carries.
