WARREN — Two days after finishing off a third-place finish at the season-opening Hickory Invitational Tournament, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team started its dual meet schedule with a 48-33 win at Warren Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs won eight of 14 bout, all of them six-pointer as they accepted two forfeits at 113 and 126 pounds and got pins in the other six wins from Cole Bish at 106, Kris Shaffer at 145, Ethan Wiant at 152, Aiden Gardner at 195, Carsen Rupp at 220 and Koby Bonanno at heavyweight.
Next up for the Bulldogs Thursday is a trip to Curwensville before next Tuesday’s showdown at Brookville.
The match started at 220 where Rupp pinned Jacob Hayes just 19 seconds into the second period. Bonanno was up quickly at 5-0 in the first period at heavyweight before pinning Tristan Dolan in 1:22.
Back to the lightweight end of the lineup, Cole Bish made it three pins in row when he decked Christian Papania early in the third period.
Cook got a forfeit win at 113 to make it 24-0 before the Dragons got on the board with a pin at 120 where Josh Letko pinned Alex Carlson.
Trenten Rupp’s forfeit win at 126 put the Bulldogs up 306 before another Warren pin at 132 where Ryan Madigan pinned Jacob Kundick.
The Dragons won the only non-bonus point bout of the night at 138 when Donovan Fiscus edged Dalton Bish 4-2 to make it 30-15.
Shaffer got another pin for the Bulldogs at 145 when he pinned Alex Anderson in the second period and Wiant followed with a 1:26 pin of Kyle Swick at 152.
Warren got to within 42-33 with three straight pins at 160, 170 and 182. Joey Arnold pinned the Bulldogs’ Noah Anderson, Zach Zinger pinned Coltin Bartley and Jameson Douvlas pinned Hudson Martz at 182.
Gardner set the final score, however, with his first-period pin of Brandon Dougharthy at 195.
SATURDAY, Dec. 7
Bulldogs 3rd at
Hickory Invite
At Hermitage, the defending tournament champion Bulldogs finished third in another competitive tournament at Hickory High School.
The Bulldogs placed 11 wrestlers in the top eight and scored 193.5 points, placing behind Latrobe (227) and Port Allegany (206). Kane was fourth at 184 and Commodore Perry was fifth at 148.5.
“It was really tough,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “Latrobe, Port Allegany and Kane, we really beat on each other and it was a grind. They were all good teams and we wrestled against them quite a bit and the kids did well. I’m satisfied with the way it turned out. The kids wrestled good and we have a lot of bright spots coming.
“We wrestled 49-50 matches, so that’s a lot and it’s early in the season. That’s a lot for some kids who came off football season.”
Two Bulldogs reached the final and one came home with a title as Ethan Wiant captured the 145-pound title with a 4-0 record. He pinned Kane’s Lane Hilliard in the final.
“Ethan’s a dominant wrestler right now,” Kundick said. “He put the time in so he deserves whatever happens. It comes down to staying healthy all season. Right now, he’s on. He’s wrestled all summer to get to this point.”
Aiden Gardner was second at 195 pounds, going 3-1 with a loss to Ellwood City’s returning state medalist Austin Walley.
“We knew he was tough,” Kundick said. “(Walley) is seasoned already and anyone coming off a football season isn’t quite ready for him and Aiden will get there. I’m not worried about it.”
Cole Bish, Ridge Cook and Kris Shaffer all finished third. Bish, at 106, was 4-1, pinning Kane’s Isaak Johnson in the consolation final. Cook lost his first bout of the tournament, then won five straight to get third, pinning Colin Bartley of Laurel. Shaffer reached the semifinals before losing to Port Allegany’s Eli Petruzzi, then won twice to get third, pinning Lakeview’s Ryan O’Polka in the consolation final.
“Cole worked hard all summer long and you can see how it’s paid off, him and Ridge both,” Kundick said. “Kris had a great match against Petruzzi and he was close in a one-point match and he wrestled well.”
Three also finished fifth with Trenten Rupp (4-2 at 126), Coltin Bartley (4-2 at 170) and Hudson Martz (3-2 at 182).
Carsen Rupp (2-3) was sixth at 220, Dalton Bish (5-2) was seventh at 132 and Gage Snyder (3-3) was eighth at 152.
Other Bulldogs in action were Alex Carlson (0-2) at 120, Noah Anderson (1-2) at 160, Zeldon Fisher (1-2) at 170, and Jacob Latuhihin (0-2) and Gabe Carroll (2-2) at heavyweight.