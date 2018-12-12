NEW BETHLEHEM — Taking 10 of 14 bouts, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs continued to ride the momentum of their tournament title at Hickory over the weekend with a 48-22 win over Warren at home in their dual meet opener Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs are back home Thursday against Curwensville before the Christmas break. They’ll host their annual holiday tournament Dec. 29.
Against the Dragons, the Bulldogs split their first four bouts in a match that started at 220 and trailed 12-9. But seven straight wins opened things up for a 37-16 lead with four bouts remaining to seal the win.
The first bout of the night was one of the best ones as Aiden Gardner, coming off his tournament title at Hickory, broke a scoreless tie in the third period against Warren’s Joey Arnold with an escape and takedown, then pinned him to get things rolling.
But Warren notched a pin at heavyweight with Billy Anderson against the Bulldogs’ Kolby Barrett. Ridge Cook put the Bulldogs back up 9-6 with an 8-4 decision at 106.
Redbank Valley forfeited at 113 to give Warren its last lead of the match at 12-9. The Bulldogs won six straight bouts from 120 through 152 to take control of the match.
Mason Songer notched a pin at 120, Brayden Altobelli won a 5-3 decision in overtime over Ryan Madigan at 126, Ethan Wiant won a 13-3 major at 132 and Dalton Bish edged Alex Anderson at 138. Kris Shaffer and Caleb Snyder both scored pins for the Bulldogs at 145 and 152 to put them up 37-16.
Hudson Martz won by injury default at 182 and Ray Shreckengost won a 20-3 technical fall at 195 to set the final score.
