ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Led by a title run from Ethan Wiant, three of four wrestlers from Redbank Valley High School turned in All-American top-eight finishes at the Nuway Folkstyle Nationals last weekend.
Wiant ran the table to win the 145-pound weight class in the high school division while teammate Aiden Gardner finished fourth at 220. In the under-15 division, Cole Bish finished seventh to medal at 105 pounds. Ridge Cook was 1-2 at 110 pounds also in U-15.
Wiant, a senior-to-be this fall at Redbank Valley, went 5-0 on his run to the top of the podium. He started with two pins, then blanked Will Carl of Delaware 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Carl was a fifth-place finisher in his state tournament.
In the semifinals, Wiant edged New Jersey state qualifier Justin Canter, 4-2. Then in the championship final, Wiant grinded out a 4-2 overtime win over Nate Young, a state runner-up from Michigan.
Gardner went 3-2 in his bracket. He started with two straight wins, a pin and overtime tiebreaker decision before losing to eventual runner-up Bryce Garcia, 11-2, in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, Gardner started with a pin to reach the third-place bout where he lost a 9-1 decision to Robert Damerjian.
Bish was also 3-2. After starting with a 5-0 win, he dropped a 9-0 major decision to eventual champion Angelo Pellicci. He split his first two consolation bouts before winning a 6-4 overtime decision over Cameron Cataldi of Delaware for seventh place.
Cook was 1-2 at 110, opening with a 6-3 win before losing two straight.