SHARON — From 33 wins and no trip to regionals to an injury-shortened season, Redbank Valley junior Ethan Wiant finally got the season he’s been working for.
By finishing fourth at 132 pounds at last weekend’s Class 2A Northwest Regional at Sharon High School, Wiant punched his first ticket to this week’s PIAA Championships in Hershey.
“I’m excited,” Wiant said. “From not being a regional qualifier at all to being a district champion to placing at regionals and going to states, It’s awesome. I can’t wait for states. It’s going to be great.”
Action begins Thursday with preliminary round matchups in the 20-man bracket setup.
Four preliminary bouts are in each of the 14-weight classes followed by eight first-round matchups. In Class 2A, preliminary bouts followed by the first round begin at 9 a.m. After that are the first-round consolation bouts at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolations start at 9 a.m. Third-round consolations begin at 11:45 a.m. Later, the semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts going at 7:30 and 9 p.m. respectively.
All of that sets up Saturday’s medal round — 7th-, 5th-, and 3rd-place bouts along with the championship bout going on simultaneously weight-by-weight starting at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at piaa.org and look for the wrestling page links to live tournament results.
Wiant (33-8) was ranked No. 23 in the state in last week’s papowerwrestling.com Class 2A rankings. He’ll open in the preliminaries Thursday morning against Everett senior Garrett Cornell, a 31-4 senior who placed fifth in the Southwest Region.
Cornell, ranked 10th, is a four-time state qualifier who finished third at 126 last year. The Wiant-Cornell winner gets No. 5-ranked Nathan Higley in the first round. Higley, a sophomore from Sullivan County is 34-2 coming out of Northeast Region title run. Higley finished sixth at 132 last year.
Also on the same side of the bracket are No. 2 Tye Varndell of Cambridge Springs, No. 6 Collin Leonard of Northern Lebanon and No. 8 Zack Witmer of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
Top-ranked Joshua Jones of Saucon Valley, No. 9 Donavin Chambers of Ellwood City, No. 4 Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia, No. 13 John Wheeler of Northwestern, No. 11 Conner Redinger of Quaker Valley and No. 3 Kaden Cassidy of Bedford are on the other side of the bracket.
Jones is a two-time medalist who was second at 126 last year, Varndell was fourth at 126, Edmondson finished sixth at 113. Leonard was eighth at 126, Witmer was fifth at 120, and Redinger finished third at 106.
That’s eight returning medalists in the bracket, so it won’t be easy at all for Wiant. But just getting their as an underclassmen is the perfect place to be.
“Going down there as a junior is huge because you have to get down there and see that,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “You have to experience in that arena, because a lot of guys are awestruck by that.”
Wiant won his quarterfinal bout Friday night in a 9-2 decision against General McLane’s Matt Leehan. Northwestern’s Wheeler sent Wiant into the consolation bracket with a 12-0 major decision in the semifinals.
“The quarterfinal win was huge,” Kundick said. “He split with Leehan before and he just dominated the match and wrestled well. In the semis, we knew he was tough and he proved to be just as tough as he was.”
Needing to beat Saegertown’s Dawson Bartholomew, the D10 fifth-placer, in the consolation semifinals, Wiant opened up a scoreless bout in the second period with a reversal and two back points. He added two more nearfall points at the end of the period for a 6-0 advantage going into the third before settling for an 8-0 major.
“I worked hard for this the whole week and was pretty nervous against Leehan because I wrestled against him twice and he beat me once and I beat him once,” Wiant said. “I knew I’d have to set my stuff up. Cnce I got on top and got the first cradle, I knew I could do that and that’s how I scored.
“It was pretty disappointing losing to Wheeler. I wrestled him at Grove City and he beat me so I knew he was going to be a good kid and I would have to step my stuff up. I still have things to work on.”
Kundick agreed.
“He wrestled well (against Bartholomew) and controlled the match. He’s wrestling well and he’s put the time in and deserves to be there,” Kundick said.
In the third-place bout against Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger, Wiant was blanked in an 8-0 major decision against the District 10 third-place finisher.
“He didn’t have a good match for third and fourth, but once you make it, it’s kind of a letdown,” Kundick said. “The intensity is sometimes lost in that match.”
The Bulldogs had seven other regional qualifiers. Brayden Altobelli reached the consolation semifinals at 120 and dropped a 3-2 decision to Saegertown’s Alec Kightlinger. In the fifth-place bout, Altobelli used a takedown in the 60-second extra period for a 6-4 overtime win to grab the fifth-place spot.
Also finishing 2-2 were returning state qualifier Mason Songer at 126 and Hudson Martz (25-12) at 182 pounds.
“Hudson and Mason were both in tough brackets and both won two bouts,” Kundick said. “Both wrestled good, but here you have to be on and perfect. You make a mistake and you get in trouble.
“Mason went to states last year, and had good shot at placing in top eight. He’s done well. He’s an aggressive wrestler, fun to watch and he’ll be missed. Hudson’s not really a light 182-pounder, but a small one and he did well. He won two matches. He’s a sophomore and has a lot to learn, all of them are coming.”
Songer’s senior year concluded at 32-6 and career at 80-31.
Rupp was 1-2 at 113 pounds, his D9 title season ending at 22-10.
“Trenten got a win and he made a couple mistakes and it cost him,” Kundick said. “Anybody here is good, many are underclassmen and it’s good experience to get here. Next year, we’ll be much further ahead. Trenten learned he’s not there yet and needs to keep working. We need to get stronger and work on his technique. He’ll be back next year.”
Also for the Bulldogs, freshman Ridge Cook (22-12) was 0-2 at 106 pounds, senior Hunter Martz (7-8) wound up 0-2 at 138 and junior Dalton Bish (16-11) finished 0-2 at 145.
“Hunter had issues and just a year of injuries and he’s done well his whole career. There’s nothing you can do about that. He had that ankle injury last week, and hurt it again this weekend,” Kundick said.
“Dalton getting here was huge for him. He’s wrestling two weight classes heavier. He had to eat to make weight and that doesn’t happen often in this sport. For him to get here, he wrestling well.
“And Ridge got here as a freshman and got beat, but the experience is what counts. We’ll work on it all summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.